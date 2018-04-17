Gume Simple Entry
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
GUME Simple Entry indicates the buy and sell entry points of all instrument by analyzing the market movement. It is designed to indicate entry points for any currency pair and all trading periods. It is optimized for M5 for scalping and M15 and higher periods for long term trading. It is also optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY and XAUUSD. It is designed to display a colored arrow up or down for buy or sell signal respectively for convenience and ease of use.
Indicator Parameters
- time of the day start - the hour of the day at which the indicator starts displaying signals
- time of the day end - the hour of the day at which the indicator stops displaying signals.
- Audible_Alerts - set to "true" or "false" to make the indication give sound alerts or not when there is a new signal.
Features
- An arrow is drawn to indicate entry points.
- Up Arrow - indicates buy signal.
- Down Arrow - indicates sell signal.
- A notification window with details of the signal alert is displayed when indicator prints signal.