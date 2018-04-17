Gume Simple Entry

GUME Simple Entry indicates the buy and sell entry points of all instrument by analyzing the market movement. It is designed to indicate entry points for any currency pair and all trading periods. It is optimized for M5 for scalping and M15 and higher periods for long term trading. It is also optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY and XAUUSD. It is designed to display a colored arrow up or down for buy or sell signal respectively for convenience and ease of use.


Indicator Parameters

  • time of the day start - the hour of the day at which the indicator starts displaying signals
  • time of the day end - the hour of the day at which the indicator stops displaying signals.
  • Audible_Alerts - set to "true" or "false" to make the indication give sound alerts or not when there is a new signal.


Features

  • An arrow is drawn to indicate entry points.
  • Up Arrow - indicates buy signal.
  • Down Arrow - indicates sell signal.
  • A notification window with details of the signal alert is displayed when indicator prints signal.
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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