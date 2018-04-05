Flat Martingale MT5

This robot is based on martingale logic but with flat lot size increment and limiting the opening trade frequency to avoid big risk due to this logic.

The positions are opened in both direction without setting Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Stop Loss is set only in case of running a positive trade and will be trailed.

The closure of all the opened positions is done by robot when the target profit is reached.

Suggested period is M1, but it also works with others.

Can be used on all pairs using default parameter as suggestion (just verify the spread applied to your broker to adjust the filter parameter). But before that, it is strongly suggested to follow the recommendations below.


Parameters

  • targetProfit: amount in account currency that will trigger the closure of all the positions.
  • commissionFactor: factor to calculate the commission on running positions as formula lotSize*commissionFactor (use the proper value based on your broker account).
  • pipsDistance: amount in pips that will trigger opening of new positions (suggested minimum value 200).
  • trailDistance: amount in pips that will trigger trailing when negative trades not running.
  • initialLotSize: initial size of lot to be opened.
  • slippage: slippage set during position opening.
  • allowedSpread: max spread allowed to open positions.
  • stopTrading: if true the robot will stop opening new positions in case there are no positions at all to be closed.


Recommendations

Do backtest of good quality (at least 99.9%) if you can.

Control the risk and work with appropriate volumes (lots) to your capital according the backtest results.

Be careful because a parameter setting too aggressive (pipsDistance too low and initialLotSize and/or targetProfit too high) could burn your account!

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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