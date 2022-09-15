Hours and Minutes
- Experts
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- Version: 12.0
- Updated: 15 September 2022
- Activations: 5
The robot will open one BUY and one SELL tread for each pair in a specific time (hour:minute) of the day using the parameters details for Take Profit, Stop Loss and time slot:
- For BUY if openBUY is true at HRBUY:MMBUY using stopLossBUY and takeProfitBUY
- For SELL if openSELL is true at HRSELL:MMSELL using stopLossSELL and takeProfitSELL
It does not use:
- Martingale.
- Grid.
- Hedge.
It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker.
Is strongly recommended to use forex market with spread 0 and low commission.