Hours and Minutes

The robot will open one BUY and one SELL tread for each pair in a specific time (hour:minute) of the day using the parameters details for Take Profit, Stop Loss and time slot:

For BUY if openBUY is true at HRBUY:MMBUY using stopLossBUY and takeProfitBUY

is true at using and For SELL if openSELL is true at HRSELL:MMSELL using stopLossSELL and takeProfitSELL

It does not use:

Martingale.

Grid.

Hedge.

It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker.



Is strongly recommended to use forex market with spread 0 and low commission.



