Hours and Minutes

The robot will open one BUY and one SELL tread for each pair in a specific time (hour:minute) of the day using the parameters details for Take Profit, Stop Loss and time slot:

  • For BUY if openBUY is true at HRBUY:MMBUY using stopLossBUY and takeProfitBUY
  • For SELL if openSELL is true at HRSELL:MMSELL using stopLossSELL and takeProfitSELL

It does not use:

  • Martingale.
  • Grid.
  • Hedge.

It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker.

Is strongly recommended to use forex market with spread 0 and low commission.


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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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