This robot is based on grid logic but with flat lot size increment and limiting the opening trade frequency to avoid big risk due to this logic.

The positions are opened in both direction without setting Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Stop Loss is set only in case of running positive trades and these positions will be trailed.

Partial closure of opened positions is done by robot to allow trailing mechanism.

Suggested period is M1, but it also works with others.

Can be used on all pairs using default parameter as suggestion with a minimal capital of 1000 EUR.

Verify the spread and commission applied to your broker to adjust the specific parameter:

- position not opened if spread is> allowedSpread

- position profit is reduced by commissionFactor*POSITION_VOLUME