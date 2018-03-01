Spike Finder MT5

The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit.

When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position.

It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker.

Must be used M1 chart.

It does not use:

Martingale.

Grid.

Hedge.





Parameters

spikeFilter - value to decide opening positions

- value to decide opening positions takeProfit - take profit in points

- take profit in points stopLoss - stop loss in points

- stop loss in points firstTrailStop - first trail stop points

- first trail stop points trailStop - trail stop points after first

- trail stop points after first allowedSpread - max spread allowed to open positions

- max spread allowed to open positions slippage - slippage set during position opening

- slippage set during position opening SundayTradingInterval - trading interval in Sunday

- trading interval in Sunday MondayTradingInterval - trading interval in Monday

- trading interval in Monday TuesdayTradingInterval - trading interval in Tuesday

- trading interval in Tuesday WednesdayTradingInterval - trading interval in Wednesday

- trading interval in Wednesday ThursdayTradingInterval - trading interval in Thursday

- trading interval in Thursday FridayTradingInterval - trading interval in Friday

- trading interval in Friday tradingOnJan - if true trading active on January

- if trading active on January tradingOnFeb - if true trading active on February

- if trading active on February tradingOnMar - if true trading active on March

- if trading active on March tradingOnApr - if true trading active on April

- if trading active on April tradingOnMay - if true trading active on May

- if trading active on May tradingOnJun - if true trading active on June

- if trading active on June tradingOnJul - if true trading active on July

- if trading active on July tradingOnAug - if true trading active on August

- if trading active on August tradingOnSep - if true trading active on September

- if trading active on September tradingOnOct - if true trading active on October

- if trading active on October tradingOnNov - if true trading active on November

- if trading active on November tradingOnDec - if true trading active on December

- if trading active on December fixedLots - use the lotSize when opening positions ( true ) or calculate the lot size in this way: ( lotSize * AccountEquity) / lotFactor .

- use the when opening positions ( ) or calculate the lot size in this way: ( * AccountEquity) / . lotSize - lot size.

- lot size. lotFactor - used to calculate lot size in case fixedLots is false.

Specific symbol to be traded and parameters in use will be released on monitoring signals.





Recommendations

Control the risk and work with appropriate volumes (lots) to your capital.

Do backtest of good quality (99.9%) if you can.

It is recommended to use a low spread broker (true ECN account and/or spread less than 3 pips) and a VPS with low latency.

Monitoring Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/piergae