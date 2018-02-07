Trend Signal Multi Timeframe mt5

3

Do you want to always know in a quick glance where price is going? Are you tired of looking back and forth between different timeframes to understand that?

This indicator might just be what you were looking for.

Trend Signal Multitimeframe shows you if the current price is higher or lower than N. candles ago, on the various timeframes. It also displays how many pips higher or lower current price is compared to N. candles ago.

  • Number N. is customizable
  • The data is shown in a window that you can move around.
  • Colors are also customizable.
  • You can also choose if you want data to be shown in foreground or background compared to the chart candles.


Settings

  • N: Number of the candle of reference
  • panel_starting_position: Position on the screen where you want data to first appear
  • font_type: Font of the writings
  • font_color: Color of the main writings
  • background_color: Background color of the data displayed
  • display_data_in background: if false, data will cover the candles on the chart
  • uptrend_color: Color of the writings when trend is up
  • downtrend_color: Color of the writings when trend is down
  • clear_chart_on_exit: Select true if you want data to disappear on indicator close
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2021.01.09 23:39 
 

Nothing to write home to mom about. Sort of like a CSM, but more simple. Again, as with most of my complaints, the data depends upon the individual Broker and the indicator will give different results on two of my screens. For example, at the time of this review, USDSGD M1 timeframe shows uptrend 10.5 pips. However, the other chart shows uptrend, 1.0 pips. That is quite a difference for me to trade. The daily show an uptrend 41.2 pips, but the other is uptrend with 36.4 pips. This is the problem we face when we buy an indicator that is effected by the different spreads and so the number cannot be relied upon. The nice thing is that I didnt go broke learning this. This is why the 3 stars.

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