Custom Indicator Crossover

Here is the English version of the product description, fully formatted and optimized for the MQL5 Market listing:

🚀 Fast & Slow EMA Crossover Indicator

Fast & Slow EMA Crossover is a powerful, precise, and highly optimized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It helps traders effortlessly identify market trends and spot potential reversal points through the crossover of two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Engineered strictly according to MQL5 Automatic Validation standards, this indicator ensures lightning-fast execution, zero chart lag, and rock-solid stability across all timeframes and financial instruments.

🌟 Key Features

  • 100% MQL5 Standard Compliant: Zero errors, lightweight memory usage, and zero impact on terminal performance.

  • Fully Customizable: Easily adjust Fast EMA, Slow EMA periods, and Applied Price to match your unique trading strategy.

  • Clean Visual Interface: Clear, high-contrast trend lines for instant visual analysis.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities (Gold, Oil), and Stocks.

  • All Timeframes: Operates effectively from M1 up to MN, making it ideal for both scalping and swing trading.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Fast EMA Period: The period for the fast-moving average (Default: 12 ).

  • Slow EMA Period: The period for the slow-moving average (Default: 26 ).

  • Applied Price: The price type used for EMA calculation (Default: Close price ).

💡 Basic Trading Strategy

  • BUY Signal: Occurs when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA (Bullish trend initialization).

  • SELL Signal: Occurs when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA (Bearish trend initialization).

📩 Support & Recommendations

  • Recommendation: For best results, combine this indicator with price action analysis or additional momentum filters (e.g., RSI, MACD).

  • Support: If you have any questions, setup inquiries, or feature requests, feel free to send me a direct message via MQL5.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Dưới đây là bài Mô tả (Description) tiếng Anh hoàn chỉnh dành cho BTC M1 Scalper Pro , chuẩn SEO MQL5 Market và đúng chuẩn quy định duyệt tự động: Nội dung Copy & Paste vào ô Description: BTC M1 Scalper Pro is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses an advanced ATR Volatility Breakout algorithm to capture high-velocity micro-trends. It systematically filters out market noise and wide spread co
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