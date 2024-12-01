Adaptive Weighted Average PRO Trend MT5

  • Indicators
  • Dang Cao Tri
    Dang Cao Tri

    Dang Cao Tri

    Hello, my name is TaoGia, a professional financial trader with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I am currently working at VinaCapital Group, where I have helped hundreds of clients optimize their investment portfolios and achieve their financial goals. With a passionate interest in the
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 3 December 2024
  • Activations: 6

Trend Following with Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) Indicator

The Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) indicator is  is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to provide highly accurate trading signals across various symbols and timeframes.  This indicator leverages a unique Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) calculation, combining multiple moving averages with user-defined weights, and incorporates advanced filtering techniques to minimize noise and whipsaw signals.  The indicator is particularly effective on larger timeframes, offering increased precision for swing and position traders.

Core Features and Functionality

The AWA indicator leverages a sophisticated algorithm that dynamically adjusts its calculations based on market conditions.  This adaptability makes it a versatile tool for navigating various market scenarios.

1. Moving Average Methods:

The indicator offers a wide selection of moving average methods, allowing you to tailor the analysis to your specific trading style and market preferences. The available options include:

  • SMA (Simple Moving Average): A basic moving average calculated by summing the closing prices over a specified period and dividing by the number of periods.

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Weights recent prices more heavily, making it more responsive to new market data.

  • SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average): A smoother version of the SMA, reducing noise and providing a more stable signal.

  • LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average): Assigns linearly decreasing weights to older prices.

  • ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average): A smoother and less lagging moving average that offers adjustable offset and sigma parameters.

  • LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average): Uses linear regression to calculate the best-fit line for the price data.

  • VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average): Weighs prices based on their corresponding volume, highlighting price movements with significant trading activity.

  • DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average): Reduces lag by applying a double exponential smoothing to the price data.

  • HULLMA (Hull Moving Average): A fast and smooth moving average known for its responsiveness to price changes.

  • KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average): Adjusts its smoothing based on market volatility, making it effective in both trending and ranging markets.

  • TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average): Reduces lag further by applying triple exponential smoothing.

  • ZLEMA (Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average): Aims to eliminate lag entirely, providing a more immediate signal.

  • FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average): Uses fractal geometry to adapt to market volatility.

  • VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average): Uses the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) to adjust its smoothing.

  • JMA (Jurik Moving Average): A highly customizable moving average with adjustable smoothing and phase parameters.

  • T3 (Tillson Moving Average): A triple smoothed EMA that reduces lag and noise.

  • TRIMA (Triangular Moving Average): A double smoothed SMA.

  • LR (Linear Regression): Calculates the linear regression line for the price data.

  • McGinley Dynamic Average: A type of moving average that is designed to track markets more closely than existing moving averages.

  • Laguerre: A filtering method used to analyze the market to identify potential trend changes and overbought or oversold conditions.

  • Adaptive Weighted Average (ma_taogia): A unique and powerful feature that allows you to combine multiple moving averages with user-defined weights. This enables you to create a custom moving average that leverages the strengths of different methods.

2. Price Inputs:

The AWA indicator supports various price inputs, providing flexibility in how the moving averages are calculated:

  • Close, Open, High, Low: Standard price inputs.

  • Median, Typical, Weighted, Average: Calculated price inputs that incorporate multiple price points.

  • Heiken Ashi variants: Smoothed price inputs that can reduce noise and provide a clearer picture of the trend.

  • Trend Biased variants: Prioritize closing prices higher than opening prices for buy signals and vice versa for sell signals.

3. Bollinger Bands:

The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, using deviations from the chosen moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold conditions.

Advanced Filtering Techniques

The AWA indicator integrates advanced filtering mechanisms to enhance the reliability of its signals and minimize false entries.

  • Ehlers Nonlinear Filter: This filter helps to smooth out the moving average and reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations, enhancing the indicator's ability to identify the underlying trend.

  • ATR Filter: The Average True Range (ATR) filter helps to eliminate whipsaws and noise in the signal line by adjusting the moving average based on market volatility. This ensures that the signals generated by the AWA indicator are more reliable and less susceptible to false breakouts.

  • Jurik Volty Filter: This filter uses the Jurik Volatility indicator to dynamically adjust the period of the moving average, optimizing its responsiveness to changing market conditions. This adaptive period helps to capture more accurate signals, particularly in volatile markets.

  • Super Smoother Filter: This filter, developed by John Ehlers, further smooths the moving average, minimizing noise and providing a clearer picture of the dominant trend.

  • Float Value Filter: This filter helps to determine the trend without relying on the slope of the moving average. It focuses on the magnitude of price changes, providing a more robust trend identification.

  • Flattened Filter: This filter "flattens" the moving average when price changes are insignificant, helping to identify periods of consolidation and avoid false signals during sideways markets.

  • TSI (True Strength Index) Filter: This filter uses the TSI indicator to remove whipsaws and noise from the signal line, enhancing the indicator's ability to identify significant trend changes.

  • ADX (Average Directional Index) Filter: This filter removes weak points in the moving average by considering the ADX indicator, a measure of trend strength. Signals are generated only when the ADX is above a user-defined threshold and the directional indicators (+DI and -DI) confirm the trend direction.

  • Ichimoku Cloud Filter: This filter forces the signal to follow the trend by considering the Ichimoku Cloud indicator. Buy signals are generated when the price is above the cloud and other Ichimoku conditions are met, and sell signals are generated when the price is below the cloud and corresponding conditions are fulfilled.

Signal Generation and Alerts

The AWA indicator can generate signals in two ways:

  1. Default Signal: Based on the direction of the one chosen moving average and its relationship with the Bollinger Bands. Buy signals are triggered when the moving average is rising and the price is near the lower band; sell signals occur when the moving average is falling and the price is near the upper band. These signals are further filtered using the selected filtering techniques.

  2. Cross Signal: Based on the crossover of two moving averages. The indicator includes a second moving average, which can be customized with a different method, price input, and period. Buy signals are generated when the primary moving average crosses above the secondary moving average, and sell signals are generated when the primary moving average crosses below the secondary moving average.

The indicator includes customizable alert options for signal generation, including:

  • Customizable alert messages.

  • Sound alerts, email alerts, and push app notifications.


Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) - A Unique Advantage

The "Create Adaptive Moving Average" option in the  inpMaMethod parameter is a key highlight of this indicator. It allows you to create a custom Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) by combining different moving averages with user-defined weights. This feature allows you to experiment with various combinations to find an optimal balance between responsiveness and smoothness, potentially leading to more accurate signals and better trading performance. For example, you could create an AWA that gives a higher weighting to the HULLMA for responsiveness and a lower weighting to the SMA for smoothness. The possibilities are numerous, giving you unprecedented control over the signal generation. The weights for each MA are adjustable using the use_ prefix input variables (e.g., use_sma, use_ema). A value of 0 disables a particular MA from the AWA calculation.

Conclusion

The AWA indicator offers a unique and comprehensive approach to technical analysis. Its adaptive nature, combined with advanced filtering techniques and a user-friendly interface, makes it a valuable tool for traders of all levels. The ability to combine various moving averages and customize filters provides a significant advantage, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator to your specific trading strategy and market conditions. Explore the potential of the AWA indicator and experience its accuracy and versatility firsthand.

Limited-Time Offer: Discover the power of personalized indicators. Try the AWA free & Design your own winning formula!

Author: TaoGiaVietNam -  If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available A single entry taken without higher timeframe context can cost more than this entire toolkit. That is the exact problem CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal was built to remove. On August 26, 2026, the price adjusts from $129 to $149 . The $20 difference after that date will never be as expensive as one blind trade, but there is no reason you should pay it. Secure the complete structure
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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