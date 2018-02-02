Automatic trend-following Expert Advisor. Completely based on technical analysis. It opens a position at matching entry points from the indicators Top Bottom, Keltner and trend line. Martingale is not used, but it can be enabled in the settings, if necessary.

Uses fixed stop loss and take profit, closes positions only by stop loss and take profit, and also by opposite signals. Automatically stops trading at the specified minimum deposit value (disabled by default). Works on the specified timeframe. Optimized for EURUSD M30. Very effective at trends, the effectiveness decreases during prolonged flats and high-impact news. Estimated profit per deal is from 20 to 80 points, depending on the timeframe. It works on 4 and 5-digit accounts.

It can be used on any instrument with significant liquidity.

Recommendations and requirements:

minimum deposit - $200, leverage - 1:300, lot - up to 0.02

timeframe: M15, М30, Н1, H4.

"i7 6700k" or a better CPU is required for a high-quality testing. DO NOT optimize on a history period greater than 2 years. It is recommended to perform optimization every 2-3 months for better profitability, but it is not required.





Parameters

Size_Lot - lot size

- lot size Max_Size - the maximum lot size

- the maximum lot size Add_lot - lot size to be added to the opened volume

- lot size to be added to the opened volume Magic_Num - magic number for the opened orders

- magic number for the opened orders Min_Depo - the minimum deposit to disable trading

- the minimum deposit to disable trading Stop_Loss - stop loss

- stop loss Take_Profit - take profit

- take profit Martin_Mult - martingale (default is "0.0" - disabled. "1.0" - multiplication by 1)

Top Bottom Price

Vertical_Shift - vertical offset of the true High, Low price of each bar.

Trend MA

Period_MA - trend line.

Keltner

Keltner_MA - period of the middle line of the channel

- period of the middle line of the channel Keltner_ATR - period of the ATR of the channel

- period of the ATR of the channel Keltner_ATR_Mult - ATR multiplier

The EA settings for new instruments will be periodically added.