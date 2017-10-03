Engulf Candle Pattern

Engulfing Candle Pattern Indicator that shows a potential zone for your trades. Often used for Supply/Demand and Support/Resistance Strategies!


Indicator Properties

Variables

  • Max Candles: Number of Candles you want to elaborate
    • Use "0" for All the candles in the chart
  • Engulfing Size: Size of the Engulfing Candle
    • Personally i use 2 or 3 for this setting.
    • This setting is based on the size of the engulfing candle, more specifically, shows only engulfing that are bigger X times of the smaller candle (smaller body candle * Value of Engulfing Size)
    • This setting allows the user to filter most of the small engulfing patterns happening in the chart
  • Pips Approximation: Value that helps the software detecting Patterns, keep it really low, 1-2 Pips max
    • I remember that software does NOT calculate AUTOMATICALLY digits of your broker, so set this value accordingly multiplying or dividing by 10

Colors for Bricks

  • Color Bullish Arrow/Zones
  • Color Bearish Arrow/Zones

Enable/Disable Features

  • Enable Zones: Enable drawing for Engulfing zones
  • Enable Arrows: Enable drawing for Arrows Above/Below Engulfing Candles
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Renko Chart Live
Marco Concato
Indicators
Actual live calculation of the famous Renko Chart. NO NEED for offline charts. This indicator will work on your live charts like a normal indicator would do, everything will be displayed on-screen and you will be able to customize it as much as you want. Properties Variables Max Candles : Number of candles you want to elaborate Use "0" for all the candles in the chart Pips : Size of the renko brick I remember this indicator does not automatically calculates Digits from your broker, so you have
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