Renko Chart Live
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 24 October 2019
- Activations: 5
Actual live calculation of the famous Renko Chart.
NO NEED for offline charts.
This indicator will work on your live charts like a normal indicator would do, everything will be displayed on-screen and you will be able to customize it as much as you want.
Properties
Variables
- Max Candles: Number of candles you want to elaborate
- Use "0" for all the candles in the chart
- Pips: Size of the renko brick
- I remember this indicator does not automatically calculates Digits from your broker, so you have to change this value based on it
- If you see the bricks are too big or small, just multiply this value or divide it by 10, until you find the right view
- Data Used: Data used to calculate bricks (in next updates, I will add more ways to it, like fractals, ZigZags, HH LL etc.)
- Close of Candles (only option avaiable now)
Colors for Bricks
- Color Bullish Bricks
- Color Bearish Bricks
Enable/Disable Features
- Enable Main Chart Renko: Displays bricks over the candles fitting the price movements
- Enable Bottom Chart Renko: Displays the series of rectangles at the bottom of the chart