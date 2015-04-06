Amducias
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor focuses on trading candle spikes. A position is opened if the market starts a correction after generating a large spike. This consolidation is used to enter a trade before an upcoming momentum. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated and set by the robot for each position based on the current volatility.
Your advantages with this system:
- No martingale, no scalping & no hedging.
- Backtest results since 2013.
- Risk calculation:
You can enter your dollar loss. The lot size will be calculated. We recommend 1-2% per trade of your account size.
- Lots of statistics for optimization.
We collect huge amounts of information to improve this system consistently.
Requirements
- Recommended pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Input parameters
- maximal_loss_per_trade - Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade.
- MagicNumber - Your Magic Number.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We wait for your feedback! For optimal performance results, use a broker with tiny spreads. Also make sure to adjust your volume in volatile market phase!