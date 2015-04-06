This Expert Advisor focuses on trading candle spikes. A position is opened if the market starts a correction after generating a large spike. This consolidation is used to enter a trade before an upcoming momentum. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated and set by the robot for each position based on the current volatility.

Your advantages with this system:

No martingale, no scalping & no hedging.

Backtest results since 2013.

Risk calculation:

You can enter your dollar loss. The lot size will be calculated. We recommend 1-2% per trade of your account size.

Lots of statistics for optimization.

We collect huge amounts of information to improve this system consistently.





Requirements

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1





Input parameters

maximal_loss_per_trade - Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade.

- Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade. MagicNumber - Your Magic Number.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We wait for your feedback! For optimal performance results, use a broker with tiny spreads. Also make sure to adjust your volume in volatile market phase!