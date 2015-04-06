Amducias

This Expert Advisor focuses on trading candle spikes. A position is opened if the market starts a correction after generating a large spike. This consolidation is used to enter a trade before an upcoming momentum. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated and set by the robot for each position based on the current volatility.

Your advantages with this system:

  • No martingale, no scalping & no hedging.
  • Backtest results since 2013.
  • Risk calculation:

You can enter your dollar loss. The lot size will be calculated. We recommend 1-2% per trade of your account size.

  • Lots of statistics for optimization.

We collect huge amounts of information to improve this system consistently.


Requirements

  • Recommended pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1


Input parameters

  • maximal_loss_per_trade - Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade.
  • MagicNumber - Your Magic Number.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We wait for your feedback! For optimal performance results, use a broker with tiny spreads. Also make sure to adjust your volume in volatile market phase!

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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Astaroth
Benedikt Linhartsberger
Experts
This Expert Advisor focuses on trading breakouts of fix defined structures during the opening in Europe. Similar patterns lead to similar results. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated and set by the robot for each position based on the current volatility. For risk minimization the Stop gets trailed once before reaching the target. therefore there are three different ways a trade can result: TakeProfit, StopLoss & TrailingStop. This fact makes it easy to analyze and calculate all positions of t
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