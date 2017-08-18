This Expert Advisor focuses on trading breakouts of fix defined structures during the opening in Europe. Similar patterns lead to similar results. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated and set by the robot for each position based on the current volatility. For risk minimization the Stop gets trailed once before reaching the target. therefore there are three different ways a trade can result: TakeProfit, StopLoss & TrailingStop. This fact makes it easy to analyze and calculate all positions of this strategy for optimization.

Your advantages with this system:

No martingale, no scalping & no hedging.

There is only one trade per day.

Backtest results since 2010 & live test results since 2014.

We trade Astaroth daily.

Risk calculation:

You can enter your dollar loss. The lot size will be calculated. We recommend 1-2% per trade of your account size.

Lots of statistics for optimization.

We collect huge amounts of information to improve this system consistently.





Requirements

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M1





Input parameters

close_positions_fridaynight - set "true" to close all Astaroth positions friday night.

- set "true" to close all Astaroth positions friday night. maximal_loss_per_trade - Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade.

- Dollar amount of money you want to take risk per trade. MagicNumber - Your Magic Number.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We wait for your feedback! For optimal performance results, use a broker with tiny spreads. Also make sure to adjust your volume in strong volatile times! Losers and winners can extend.