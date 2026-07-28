Bbmamy Trade and Risk Manager

Bbmamy Trade and Risk Manager is a manual and semi-automatic execution and risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5. It combines broker-aware position sizing, market and pending-order execution, zone layering, position management, account guards, mobile notifications and local journaling in one chart workspace.

The utility does not generate signals or choose trade direction. You define the setup, entry, stop loss and target. Bbmamy converts that plan into a structured order workflow while showing the planned financial exposure before confirmation.

WHY TRADERS USE IT

• Calculate volume from the actual distance between entry and stop loss
• Express risk as a percentage of balance, equity or free margin
• Include estimated commission and slippage in the pre-trade calculation
• Place and modify market or pending orders through one consistent workflow
• Split one total risk budget across several entries inside a price zone
• Manage positions with cost-aware breakeven, partial close and trailing stop
• Restrict new entries when daily loss, drawdown or portfolio limits are reached
• Keep local screenshots and a CSV audit trail for review

The goal is process consistency: define risk first, review the broker constraints, confirm the instruction, then manage the resulting position from the same panel.

RISK-BASED POSITION SIZING

The risk engine estimates the loss between the proposed entry and stop loss in the account deposit currency. It uses MetaTrader broker calculations and normalizes volume to the symbol minimum, maximum and volume step.

Risk controls include:

• Balance, equity or free margin as the risk base
• Percentage risk with a configurable hard cap
• Broker tick size, tick value and volume normalization
• Manual or history-based commission estimation with a configurable fallback
• Optional slippage allowance
• Spread and free-margin preflight
• Symbol and portfolio projected-risk limits
• Pyramiding and same-direction exposure limits
• Detection of existing exposure without a protective stop loss

Planned risk can differ from final realized loss because of gaps, slippage, spread changes, commission data and broker execution. Always review the live preflight before confirming an order.

EXECUTION AND PENDING ORDERS

Supported order routes:

• Buy Market and Sell Market
• Buy Limit and Sell Limit
• Buy Stop and Sell Stop
• Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit

The Orders workspace can list, select and load pending orders into the chart plan. When drag controls are enabled, Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and Stop Limit trigger levels can be adjusted visually. Changes that may increase risk are checked again before a modification is sent.

The ARM stage reduces accidental execution. A confirmed instruction is invalidated if an important item changes, including direction, route, risk, ticket, entry, stop loss or target. Duplicate-click protection and an account-wide execution lock help reduce repeated requests from rapid input or multiple chart instances.

ZONE LAYERING

The Layer workspace can distribute one total risk budget across 2 to 10 pending entries inside a selected price zone.

You define:

• Buy or sell direction
• Limit-order or stop-order layering
• Upper and lower zone boundaries
• Common stop loss and take profit
• Number of entries
• Total basket risk

Each leg is sized from its own entry-to-stop distance. Allocation is therefore based on expected monetary loss per lot, rather than assigning the same lot size to every level.

Before submission, the basket is checked against available margin, the configured margin reserve, broker order and volume limits, and symbol and portfolio risk caps. The utility tracks the batch and attempts to reconcile or roll back related new orders if part of a submission cannot be confirmed.

Zone layering is available on hedging accounts and supports Limit and Stop pending orders. Stop Limit layering is not included.

POSITION MANAGEMENT

The Manage workspace provides ownership-aware controls for open positions.

Breakeven:

• Move a selected position to a cost-aware breakeven level
• Include available commission, negative swap and a configurable positive offset
• Apply breakeven to a selected position, the current pair, a configured symbol list or all attached Bbmamy charts

Partial close:

• Close a configurable percentage of a selected position
• Normalize the closing and remaining volume to broker rules
• Support hedging and netting account handling
• Require ARM confirmation when enabled

Trailing stop modes:

• R-multiple ladder
• ATR-based trailing
• Closed-candle structure trailing
• Hybrid mode

Trailing logic includes a cost floor, minimum stop improvement, update cooldown, broker stop and freeze-distance checks, and temporary suspension after repeated rejected modifications. Coordination rules reduce competing stop updates when several Bbmamy instances are active.

ACCOUNT PROTECTION

Bbmamy can block new managed entries when configured account limits are reached.

Available controls include:

• Broker-day daily loss limit
• Intraday drawdown limit from the day peak equity
• Deposit, withdrawal, credit and other balance-operation adjustments
• Planned-versus-actual fill-risk verification
• Post-fill symbol and portfolio risk checks
• Protective stop-loss verification and repair attempts

The daily protection state is retained for the broker day and is not cleared by changing timeframe or restarting the terminal. Review the fresh-session acknowledgement and baseline before first use in the middle of an active trading day.

These guards restrict new Bbmamy entries. They do not automatically liquidate existing positions or cancel every order in the account.

RECOVERY AND EXECUTION CONTROL

Trading terminals, broker connections and computers can be interrupted. Bbmamy stores important execution and management state locally so it can reconcile outstanding actions after a restart or reconnection.

Recovery covers prepared entries, pending-order changes, protective stop requests, partial closes, trailing updates, layer batches and recently filled pending orders. When a result is uncertain, the utility checks available terminal and broker evidence before allowing another request. It does not intentionally resend the same trade only because a response was delayed.

DASHBOARD AND CHART WORKFLOW

The dashboard contains four workspaces:

• Setup — direction, route, risk and preflight
• Orders — pending-order selection and modification
• Manage — breakeven, partial close and trailing stop
• Layer — multi-entry zone construction

Entry, trigger, stop-loss, take-profit and zone levels can be displayed and dragged on the chart. Dragging can be locked when levels should be protected from accidental movement. The panel provides compact and expanded views, configurable chart corner, paginated order and position lists, and a fast status refresh. Trading hotkeys are disabled by default.

NOTIFICATIONS AND LOCAL JOURNAL

Optional MetaTrader push notifications can report selected execution, management and protection events. A valid MetaQuotes ID must be configured in the terminal.

Optional chart screenshots can be created for Entry, Reversal, Partial Close, Breakeven, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Stop-out and managed close events. A local CSV audit log records timestamps, account context, balance, equity, result and event details.

Screenshots and audit files remain on the local computer. No cloud journal or remote dashboard is included.

ACCOUNT MODES AND MULTI-SYMBOL USE

Core sizing, execution and management support hedging and netting accounts. Netting accounts use additional ownership checks because manual trades and several strategies can share one net position. Zone layering is restricted to hedging accounts.

For multi-symbol breakeven or trailing management, attach one Bbmamy instance to each symbol that should be managed. This is not a one-chart portfolio manager for symbols without an active instance.

KEY INPUT GROUPS

Risk:
• InpDefaultRiskPercent — base risk used by the dashboard presets
• InpRiskBase — balance, equity or free margin
• InpHardRiskCapPercent — maximum permitted risk setting
• InpMaxLotCap — optional volume cap
• InpCommissionPerLotRoundTurn — manual commission assumption
• InpSlippageBufferPoints — planned slippage allowance

Execution and exposure:
• InpEnableTradeExecution — enables order and position actions
• InpRequireArm and InpArmTimeoutSeconds — confirmation controls
• InpMaxSpreadPoints and InpMaxDeviationPoints — execution limits
• InpBlockIfExposureExists — blocks a new entry when exposure already exists
• InpMaxPyramidEntries — maximum entries when exposure blocking is disabled
• InpMaxPortfolioRiskPercent and InpMaxSymbolRiskPercent — projected-risk caps

Layering:
• InpEnableZoneLayering — enables the Layer workspace
• InpLayerCount — number of pending legs
• InpLayerBasketRiskPercent — total basket risk
• InpLayerMarginReservePercent — free-margin reserve after planned legs

Protection and management:
• InpMaxDailyLossPercent — broker-day loss guard
• InpMaxIntradayDrawdownPercent — intraday peak-to-equity guard
• InpBreakEvenOffsetPoints — additional breakeven offset
• InpPartialClosePercent — selected partial-close percentage
• InpTrailingMode — Off, R ladder, ATR, Structure or Hybrid
• InpTrailingScopeDefault — selected management scope

Journal and interface:
• InpEnablePushNotifications — MetaTrader mobile alerts
• InpEnableTradeScreenshots — local event screenshots
• InpEnableAuditLog — local CSV audit
• InpStartSLTPDragEnabled — initial chart-line drag state
• InpPanelCorner and InpStartView — panel placement and layout

GETTING STARTED

1. Install the product through MQL5 Market and attach it to a chart.
2. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5 and in the product Common tab.
3. Review the risk base, commission, slippage and account-protection settings.
4. Enable trade execution only after the inputs have been reviewed.
5. Set or drag Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
6. Check planned risk, volume, spread, margin and guard status.
7. Press ARM, review the instruction and confirm the order.
8. Test the complete workflow on a demo account before live use.

Execution, layering and trailing features are disabled by default so each capability can be enabled deliberately.

IMPORTANT

Bbmamy is an execution and risk-management utility, not a trading strategy, signal service or profit system. It cannot remove market risk, gaps, slippage, spread expansion, broker rejection, connection interruption or differences between requested and executed prices.

Risk calculations depend on the entry, stop loss, symbol specification and account data supplied by MetaTrader and the broker. Examples and screenshots do not predict future performance. Leveraged trading can result in losses. Use settings suitable for your broker, account and risk tolerance.

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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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Utilities
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
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Yury Kulikov
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Utilities
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
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Utilities
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
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