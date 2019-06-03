FX Market Correlation

5
FX Market Correlation indicator calculates the weakness/strength from all 28 currency pairs in the market. This is unique and powerful way of watching the market. It works on all timeframes. You can use it for scalping, or you can use it for long term trading. FX Market Correlation indicator is NOT repainting.

Features:
---------
-easy determine which currency is strengthening and which is weakening
-choose best currency pairs to trade and times to trade them
-find correlation between pairs
-NOT repainting

How to trade using FX Market Correlation chart:
-----------------------------------------------
1. find a currency that has long period of going one way (up or down)
2. when a change of trend direction occurs look if there is another currency that has opposite trend change at the same     momment - this is the best trading opportunity
3. use your own trading method to confirm a trade

Please look at the examples in the pictures below.

First time starting the indicator:
----------------------------------
-please make sure that all 28 major pairs are listed in Market View window
-go trough all time frames and let the data load
Reviews 3
Mr Akin Kaewpunnil
272
Mr Akin Kaewpunnil 2021.12.04 05:25 
 

It's the best indicator for my trade changed my trading result

Jefferson Arcos
146
Jefferson Arcos 2020.07.07 17:34 
 

Hi Guys, If you wants to succeed in Forex you must have this indicator for those who understand how this market works you wont regret it to purchase, as I always said if Mike Tyson fights with me tomorrow where are you going to bet your money?

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Mr Akin Kaewpunnil
272
Mr Akin Kaewpunnil 2021.12.04 05:25 
 

It's the best indicator for my trade changed my trading result

Boriwan
672
Boriwan 2020.10.24 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jefferson Arcos
146
Jefferson Arcos 2020.07.07 17:34 
 

Hi Guys, If you wants to succeed in Forex you must have this indicator for those who understand how this market works you wont regret it to purchase, as I always said if Mike Tyson fights with me tomorrow where are you going to bet your money?

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