FX Market Correlation indicator calculates the weakness/strength from all 28 currency pairs in the market. This is unique and powerful way of watching the market. It works on all timeframes. You can use it for scalping, or you can use it for long term trading. FX Market Correlation indicator is NOT repainting.





Features:

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-easy determine which currency is strengthening and which is weakening

-choose best currency pairs to trade and times to trade them

-find correlation between pairs

-NOT repainting





How to trade using FX Market Correlation chart:

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1. find a currency that has long period of going one way (up or down)

2. when a change of trend direction occurs look if there is another currency that has opposite trend change at the same momment - this is the best trading opportunity

3. use your own trading method to confirm a trade





Please look at the examples in the pictures below.





First time starting the indicator:

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-please make sure that all 28 major pairs are listed in Market View window

-go trough all time frames and let the data load