Neuron for EURUSD
- Experts
- Dmitriy Antsiferov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Shoulder 1:500
0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit
100 - Maximum lot
50 - Stop Loss in points
20 - Take Profit in points
40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points
400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot
2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant
124 - Magic number
false is Printing of notices
0 - The commission for a tester and optimization