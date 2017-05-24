The Expert Advisor uses the principle of price rollback with a strong initial move. Does not use Martingale. The EA tries to close losing trades through the profit of previous deals. If there are other open trades on the account or you trade manually, the EA will close these trades once they reach profit. Its operation is more confident when there are two or three more instances working in parallel on other currency pairs. It only works with currency pairs having USD. Timeframe is not important (in the tester should not be larger than M15).





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