Rocket MT5

This Expert Advisor is designed for use on all currency pairs on any timeframes. Candlestick analysis from different timeframes is used for opening positions. Positions are closed using the automated trailing system or by an opposite signal. The EA does not have input parameters affecting the trading algorithm.

Timeframe: any (candlesticks from M15 to H4 are used)

Currency pair: any (it is recommended to simultaneously use at least 4 major currency pairs).


Parameters

  • LotSize - lot value parameter. 0 means automated lot calculation depending on the balance value, -1 sets the closure mode (in this mode the EA does not open trades and only manages and closes existing positions).
  • TrailSize - dynamic stop loss in points. The function is used to catch the maximum from each deal.
  • Risk - percent of deposit used for trading (from 1 to 99%). The parameter affects automatic lot calculation (LotSize=0).

Important: If you have 2/4-digit quotes, TrailSize must be reduced by a factor of 10.

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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.57 (49)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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The Expert Advisor uses the principle of price rollback with a strong initial move. Does not use Martingale. The EA tries to close losing trades through the profit of previous deals. If there are other open trades on the account or you trade manually, the EA will close these trades once they reach profit. Its operation is more confident when there are two or three more instances working in parallel on other currency pairs. It only works with currency pairs having USD. Timeframe is not important
AutoBot5
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