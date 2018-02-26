Simple Order Blocks

3

An order block also known as a block of order is a significant order placed for sale or purchase of a large number of securities. They are often used by institutional traders, and is a different way of looking at support and resistance. These levels are temporally used, before new levels and areas of interest are created.

The simple order block indicator attempts to find the order blocks, which are more often than not optimal trade entries. The primary strategy when using the indicator when making entries at strategic points, we expect the price to move away from that price point and should not return. If the price returns, then the strategy becomes violated. Because of that, the stop loss should be brought to breakeven after a few pips have been booked, say 10–15 pips.

Simple order blocks indicator works best on the H4 timeframe.

NOTE: Press SHIFT key to refresh the indicator whenever the order blocks become distorted.


How it works

The simple order blocks indicator draws areas where institutional order flows are likely to occur. When the price gets to the highlighted area, an alert will go off, prompting for your actions.

You will then decide whether to buy or sell, depending on market conditions.

The Simple Order Block has alerts, so you do not have to stare at the charts all day long.

Load the indicator to the charts and you will receive alerts when it finds the entry points.


Inputs

  • Order Block Color - color of blocks. The default is set to gray.
  • Max Width Limit of Order Block (in Points) - limit the width of the order block to a certain value. Longer widths tend not to work.
  • Min Width Limit of Order Block (in Points) - limit the width of the order block to a certain value. Shorter widths tend not to work.
  • MT4 Alerts - send alerts through the desktop platform when price gets to the block.
  • Email Alerts - send alerts through email when price gets to the block
  • Phone Alerts - send alerts through the phone app (push notifications) when price gets to the block


Reviews 5
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.03.23 17:43 
 

This is the first TRUE supply and demand indicator which recognizes true BANK supply and demand extremely early. I have no clue how it works but it works like crazy. Feels like the holy grail :) This indicator should be renamed to: Bank Supply and Demand. Finally we know where the BIG BOYS have their positions.

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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Info Plus is a simple tool that displays the current status on an asset class. The information displayed by Info Plus includes: Bid Price The high and low of the day. Candle time left. Current spread. Selected timeframe. Asset class selected (Symbol). Pip value. Open Positions. Total pips booked. Pips per trade. Session times (they may not be accurate and are subject to changes). Date and time. How it Works When loaded onto any chart, Info Plus automatically gets the following parameters: Bid P
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Having to check constantly if your RSI has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert RSI indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the RSI values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account). The indicator d
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Having to check constantly if your Stochastic has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert Stochastics indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the Stochastic values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail acc
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Having to check constantly if your CCI has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert CCI indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the CCI values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account). The indicator d
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According to experts, trading against the trend is said to be hazardous, and perhaps sometimes it is a mistake that we easily make. Simple Trend Info is designed to display the trend of an asset class on different time frames and assists in minimizing trading against the trend. It uses the conventional moving averages to determine whether the trend is bullish or bearish and displays the trend on the screen. The time frames are limited to 5 options and you can adjust them as per your needs. The d
MACD Divergence with Arrows
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Indicators
MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window. NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work. The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support an
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juliea21
429
juliea21 2021.05.11 19:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jamie Daniel Thompson
163
Jamie Daniel Thompson 2019.10.04 12:19 
 

Not as good as first thought!

SugarCougar
24
SugarCougar 2019.09.10 12:14 
 

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bcfclarence
77
bcfclarence 2018.09.05 11:23 
 

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Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.03.23 17:43 
 

This is the first TRUE supply and demand indicator which recognizes true BANK supply and demand extremely early. I have no clue how it works but it works like crazy. Feels like the holy grail :) This indicator should be renamed to: Bank Supply and Demand. Finally we know where the BIG BOYS have their positions.

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