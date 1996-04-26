MACD Divergence with Arrows

MACD Divergence with arrows complements the MACD indicator. It scans for divergence within the MACD oscillator then draws arrows on the entry points in the chart window.

NB:The indicator does not bring up the MACD window nor does it draw lines on the MACD window. The screenshots are a mere description of how they work.

The user will become alerted whenever a divergence is in progress and should WAIT for the perfect moment to make an entry. Perfect entries can be anything basic such as support and resistance zones (recommended) to complex strategies.

A divergence occurs when the market trend is opposite to the MACD indicator trend. It has been seen to be a common way to identify market reversals.

WORKS BEST ON H4 timeframe

HOW IT WORKS

The MACD Divergence with arrows indicator will scan for divergence within the MACD oscillator.

For a Buy: If the market drops lower but the MACD value rises, the MACD Divergence with arrows indicator will draw an arrow to show a divergence in progress.

For a Sell: If the market rises higher but the MACD value drops, the MACD Divergence with arrows indicator will draw an arrow to show a divergence in progress.

By default, the dark blue arrow indicates the lowest or highest points in the MACD oscillator. These points ARE NOT entry points.

The first arrow which is green by default shows the lowest or highest point in the first divergence. It indicates an entry point.

The Second arrow which is red by default shows the lowest or highest point in the second divergence. It indicates an entry point.

The Third arrow which is magenta by default shows the lowest or highest point in the third divergence. It indicates a precise entry point.

GOOD ENTRY POINTS OCCUR AROUND SUPPORT AND RESISTANT ZONES.


INPUTS

  • Applied Price - in reference to MACD Applied Price.
  • Fast EMA Period -  in reference to MACD fast EMA Period 
  • Slow EMA Period - in reference to MACD slow EMA Period
  • Signal Period - in reference to MACD Signal Period
  • MT4 Alerts - Shows alerts on the MT4 computer platform
  • Email Alerts - Sends alerts to your email.
  • Phone Alerts - Sends alerts to MT4 Android or iOS application

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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Richard Waweru
4.83 (29)
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Info Plus is a simple tool that displays the current status on an asset class. The information displayed by Info Plus includes: Bid Price The high and low of the day. Candle time left. Current spread. Selected timeframe. Asset class selected (Symbol). Pip value. Open Positions. Total pips booked. Pips per trade. Session times (they may not be accurate and are subject to changes). Date and time. How it Works When loaded onto any chart, Info Plus automatically gets the following parameters: Bid P
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Alert RSI
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Having to check constantly if your RSI has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert RSI indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the RSI values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account). The indicator d
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Alert Stochastics
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Having to check constantly if your Stochastic has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert Stochastics indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the Stochastic values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail acc
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Having to check constantly if your CCI has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert CCI indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the CCI values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account). The indicator d
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Simple Trend Info
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According to experts, trading against the trend is said to be hazardous, and perhaps sometimes it is a mistake that we easily make. Simple Trend Info is designed to display the trend of an asset class on different time frames and assists in minimizing trading against the trend. It uses the conventional moving averages to determine whether the trend is bullish or bearish and displays the trend on the screen. The time frames are limited to 5 options and you can adjust them as per your needs. The d
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Indicators
An order block also known as a block of order is a significant order placed for sale or purchase of a large number of securities. They are often used by institutional traders, and is a different way of looking at support and resistance. These levels are temporally used, before new levels and areas of interest are created. The simple order block indicator attempts to find the order blocks, which are more often than not optimal trade entries. The primary strategy when using the indicator when maki
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