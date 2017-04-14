Alerts CCI

Having to check constantly if your CCI has reached a specific level can be tedious and draining at times, especially if you have to monitor different asset classes at a time. The Alert CCI indicator will assist in this task, ensuring that you get the most with little effort. When the CCI values get to a specified level, the alerts will go off, on the chart, on the MT4 phone app or via email (You can receive text messages to your phone if you activate texts on your Gmail account).

The indicator doesn’t draw the CCI on the chart, and I would recommend that you load it manually on the chart but if you like to keep the charts clean, you can opt out. It’s up to you.

Input Parameters

CCI period

Sell level

Buy level

Price Type

Time Frame

Alerts On

Push Notifications

Email Notifications

The sell level needs to be above 0, while the buy level needs to be below 0.

Push notifications are notifications to you MT4 phone application. You will have to enable them.

You will also have to enable email notifications on your MT4 to get email notifications.