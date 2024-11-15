Oslo Alligator

Trading robot “OsloAlligator” (Version #3)





Description:





Trading robot “OsloAlligator” is an automated assistant for trading using Alligator, Fractals and ATR indicators to execute trades on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This version implements dynamic lot size calculation.





Functionality:





Strategy based on SMMA and ATR:





The robot uses SMMA and ATR to determine entry and exit points.





Alligator periods can be adjusted depending on market conditions.





ATR is used to determine volatility and select Stop Loss and Take Profit levels





Dynamic lot size:





The robot can use dynamic lot size calculation based on the account balance.





A fixed lot size is also available if necessary.





User instructions:





This is a multi-currency robot and for safer trading, diversify risks as shown in the screenshot.





Install “OsloAlligator” on the MetaTrader 4 platform.





Configure parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, SMMA periods and Magic number.





(leave default settings)





The robot will work 24/7 without the need for constant monitoring using the ForexVPS.net server.





Potential Profit and Risk Level:





Remember that trading results may vary depending on market conditions and risk management practices.





Support and Updates:





Technical support is available to all clients.





Updates are regularly released to improve the performance of “OsloAlligator”.





Pricing Policy:





The robot is available at a fixed price.





Responsible Trading:





When trading, always consider the risk and be responsible for your choices.