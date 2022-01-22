"Bollinger Bands all MAs" is an indicator that allows drawing Bollinger Bands calculated according to the selected moving average.

You can select 9 standard MAs available in MetaTrader 5 - SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA, TEMA, Frama, VIDYA, AMA, TRIX, and 4 non-standard ones - LRMA, HMA, JMA, AFIRMA.





General Parameters

Method MA - select the type of moving average to be displayed in the current graph.

Period MA - the number of bars to calculate the MA.

Width bands - the width of the bands expressed in multiples of standard deviation.

Applied Price - select price type (close, high, low ...).

Advantages of Use

Manual trading: It has a "multipurpose knife", more versatile than the standard indicator constructed from SMA, which facilitates the analysis of trends and breakouts from a single control box.

Automatic trading: Allows you to optimize the type of MA as another parameter of the EA by simply including "Method MA" as external parameter. A strategy cannot work well with EMA channel but can be profitable with BB VIDYA or AMA. Automatic trading: {SMA=0, EMA=1, SMMA=2, LWMA=3, DEMA=4, TEMA=5, FRAMA=6, VIDYA=7, AMA=8, LRMA=9, HMA=10, JMA=11, AFIRMA=12}.