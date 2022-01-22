ATR channel all MAs

"ATR channel all MAs jm" is a indicator that allows displaying on a chart the ATR channel calculated according to the moving average selected.

You can select 9 standard MAs available in MetaTrader 5 - SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, DEMA, TEMA, Frama, VIDYA, AMA, TRIX, and 4 non-standard - LRMA, HMA, JMA, AFIRMA.


General Parameters:

  • Channel type - true: channel ATR, false: channel price.
  • Method MA - select the type of moving average to show in the current graph.
  • Period MA - the number of bars to calculate the MA.
  • Period ATR - period to calculate the ATR.
  • Width channel - the width of the channel expressed in multiples of ATR.
  • Applied Price - select price type (close, high, low ...).


Advantages of Use:

Manual traders: It has a "multipurpose knife" which facilitates analysis of trends and breakouts from a single control box in the chart.

Automatic traders: Allows you to optimize the type of MA as another parameter of the EA by simply including "Method MA" as external parameter. A strategy can not work well with BB EMA but be profitable with BB VIDYA or AMA. If you design EAs, you should provide in your code the enumeration: {SMA=0,EMA=1,SMMA=2,LWMA=3,DEMA=4,TEMA=5,FRAMA=6,VIDYA=7,AMA=8,LRMA=9,HMA=10,JMA=11,AFIRMA=12}.

