CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11573
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
lrma.mq5 (4.56 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
indicatorsalgorithms.mqh (11.6 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator is calculated the following way:

LRMA[bar] = 3.0 * LWMA(Price[bar]) - 2.0 * SMA(Price[bar])

where:

  • LWMA() - linearly weighted smoothing;
  • SMA() - simple smoothing;
  • PRICE[] - price series value;
  • bar - current bar index.

This indicator clearly shows market trends dividing a price chart into two sectors.  If a price is above the indicator line, the trend is going upwards. If a price is below the indicator line, the trend is going downwards.

The indicator uses the classes from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh and IndicatorsAlgorithms.mqh libraries (they must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly descirbed in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

LRMA (linear regression moving average)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/429

JJRSX JJRSX

RSI oscillator with ultralinear and JMA smoothing algorithms.

RFTL RFTL

Reference Fast Trend Line (RFTL).

KRI KRI

While creating Kairi (KRI) oscillator, deviation of a price from its simple moving average is calculated. The result is shown in percentage of the average.

RSTL RSTL

Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL).