This indicator is calculated the following way:

LRMA[bar] = 3.0 * LWMA(Price[bar]) - 2.0 * SMA(Price[bar])

where:

LWMA() - linearly weighted smoothing;

SMA() - simple smoothing;

PRICE[] - price series value;

bar - current bar index.

This indicator clearly shows market trends dividing a price chart into two sectors. If a price is above the indicator line, the trend is going upwards. If a price is below the indicator line, the trend is going downwards.

The indicator uses the classes from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh and IndicatorsAlgorithms.mqh libraries (they must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly descirbed in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".