Xauusd SentraCore 1 Strat

GoldMachina MT5 Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage Эксперты

I invite you to buy my EA and support me, GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price . The price will increase by $20 with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2