Vanth IA

VANTH — AI-Native Distributed Trading Infrastructure

One AI mind. One portfolio. Global execution.

VANTH is not an "Expert Advisor" in the conventional sense. It is a live, AI-native decision-making infrastructure. A real-time inference engine sits at the core of every bar, synthesizing market data against defined strategy parameters to manage the full trade lifecycle from entry to exit.

The system is architected as a two-tier hierarchy: an Adaptive Intelligence Layer that advises on tactical opportunities, and a Deterministic Risk Gate that acts as the final authority. This design ensures that while the AI adapts to complex market regimes, your capital remains protected by non-negotiable risk boundaries. VANTH does not just execute scripts; it manages trading as a system.

Why VANTH is different

  • Inference-First Design: The AI is the core decision-maker, not an external parameter. It receives a comprehensive market telemetry snapshot and returns a structured decision with explicit reasoning—moving beyond the limitations of rigid, rule-based logic.

  • Unified Mesh Execution: VANTH collapses the complexity of multi-terminal trading. A single instance drives up to 16 symbols as independent, parallel "lanes." Crucially, these lanes are supervised by an account-level risk manager—a level of systemic oversight impossible to achieve with disparate, single-symbol scripts.

  • Regime Agnosticism: VANTH adapts dynamically. Whether the market is ranging, trending, breaking out, or in low-liquidity states, the system adjusts its behavior based on the current context, eliminating the need for manual re-optimization.

  • Radical Transparency: We prioritize architectural integrity over marketing metrics. Our position on Strategy Tester limitations is clear: we do not offer deceptive, over-fit backtests. We provide the infrastructure for you to evaluate VANTH where it performs: on live and demo environments.

Multi-asset — including 24/7 markets

VANTH operates across FX majors, crosses, metals, and indices from a single unified instance. With full 24/7 session support, you can deploy VANTH on crypto and other continuous markets, with granular control over trading windows. You define the session active periods; VANTH executes the strategy.

The Decision Loop — A continuous process

  1. Perceive: Aggregation of high-fidelity market telemetry: structure, ATR/volatility regime, EMA/RSI/Bollinger context, H1+H4 bias, Fibonacci/Phi levels, spread, economic calendar impact, active exposure, and per-symbol memory.

  2. Contextual Mapping: Transformation of market regime into execution playbook—ranging, mean-reversion, Phi-based pullbacks, trend continuations, or defensive pauses during high-volatility noise.

  3. Inference: The AI returns the tactical action, confidence score, structural stop/target, and rationale tags for auditability.

  4. Governance: The Risk Gate applies node, portfolio, and mesh-level checks. Low-confidence signals are rejected. The AI remains confined within hard-coded safety limits.

  5. Supervision: The system manages the trade, allowing room for structural invalidation while trailing based on market dynamics. Time-stops and emergency exits are always armed.

  6. Persistence: Per-symbol memory, weekly retrospectives, and self-optimization suggestions refine the system’s performance loop.

AI Engine — Provider-Agnostic, Multi-Model

VANTH provides a robust, enterprise-grade AI integration:

  • Model Versatility: Supports 25+ models across 8 providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Meta Llama, NVIDIA Nemotron).

  • Consensus & Fallback: Configure primary and secondary models for consensus on high-stakes signals, with automated failover chains ensuring system continuity.

  • Reproducibility: Pin specific model versions and point providers to Azure, proxy endpoints, or self-hosted servers to ensure consistent, reproducible inference.

  • Efficiency: Cost and rate controls include TTL response caching and minimum call intervals to optimize token usage.

  • Security: API keys are processed strictly within HTTPS headers; no sensitive data is written to local logs or files.

Architecture and Native Mesh

  • One Chart, Many Lanes: A single instance serves as a central orchestrator for up to 16 independent trading lanes.

  • Native Mesh: Run VANTH across multiple MetaTrader 5 terminals or VPS environments as SOLO, MASTER, or AGENT. The system synchronizes via file-based messaging for global directives ( CLOSE_ALL , REDUCE_SIZE , HALT_ENTRIES ). This is the definitive architecture for professional portfolios and managing multi-account Prop-Firm challenges.

Risk Governance

  • 3-Level Risk Gate: Progressive de-risking (NORMAL → CAUTION → REDUCED → BLOCKED → EMERGENCY).

  • Deterministic Limits: Hard-coded bounds on per-trade risk (%), loss caps (daily/weekly), equity drawdown, correlated exposure, and spread thresholds.

  • Prop-Firm Mode: Dedicated logic for evaluation challenges. The system enforces the most restrictive parameter—yours or the firm’s—at all times.

  • Economic Safety: Native integration with the MT5 economic calendar. No third-party feed required.

  • Deterministic Fail-safe: A hard SL cap combined with time-stop functionality ensures capital protection even in the event of AI connectivity loss.

Integrity Statement

VANTH is an AI-native system. Because the live AI inference requires real-time network calls, the core engine does not execute within the static Strategy Tester environment. In the tester, a deterministic safety scaffolding replaces the AI, allowing you to validate risk management and execution logic. We provide this transparency to ensure you evaluate VANTH on live or demo environments—the only setting where the true engine is active. We value professional transparency over misleading, optimized backtests.

Setup

  1. Whitelist: In Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, add your provider URLs (e.g., https://api.openai.com , etc.).

  2. Authorize: Input your provider API keys.

  3. Deploy: Attach VANTH to one chart. Configure your symbols, sessions, and risk parameters. The dashboard provides full oversight of the Mesh.

Licensing and Launch

VANTH is released in tiered licensing phases to prioritize professional adoption.

  • Tier 1 (First 10 licences): 247.00 USD

  • Tier 2 (Licences 11-25): 447.00 USD

  • Tier 3 (Licences 26-50): 747.00 USD

  • Standard Pricing: 1047.00 USD

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Tool, not Advice: VANTH is an automated execution infrastructure. It does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. All trading decisions, risk parameter settings, and configuration choices are the sole responsibility of the user.

  • Capital Risk: Trading leveraged products can result in the loss of your initial investment or more. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.

  • No Guarantees: Past or simulated performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is made that this system will achieve specific profits.

  • User Responsibility: You assume full responsibility for the use and monitoring of this software. By using VANTH, you acknowledge the risks inherent in automated trading and agree to test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live capital.


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Experts
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4.89 (46)
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