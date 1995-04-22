Xauusd SentraCore 1 Strat
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Phoenix — Gold Trading EA (MT5)
- Trading pair: XAUUSD (gold)
- Timeframe: Internal (fixed, optimized — not user-adjustable)
- Lot size: Adjustable (default 0.04, can be lowered to 0.01)
- Risk management: Pure stop-loss protection, trailing stop-loss (locks in profit and protects your deposit once a position moves into profit), and take-profit targets
- Minimum recommended deposit: $1000 (can run on $500)
No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One position at a time — simple, transparent risk you can always see.