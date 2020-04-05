High Speed Volatility Breakout Momentum

Dưới đây là bài Mô tả (Description) tiếng Anh hoàn chỉnh dành cho BTC M1 Scalper Pro, chuẩn SEO MQL5 Market và đúng chuẩn quy định duyệt tự động:

📋 Nội dung Copy & Paste vào ô Description:

BTC M1 Scalper Pro is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.

The Expert Advisor uses an advanced ATR Volatility Breakout algorithm to capture high-velocity micro-trends. It systematically filters out market noise and wide spread conditions, executing trades with rapid precision and strict risk management.

💡 Key Features

  • Engineered for Bitcoin M1: Optimized for the unique volatility and tick movement of BTCUSD.

  • ATR Volatility Breakout: Identifies high-momentum price expansions on micro timeframes.

  • Dynamic Spread Protection: Automatically skips entries during unexpected spread spikes or low liquidity periods.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility: Includes lot normalization logic to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.

  • Strict Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit applied on every order.

🛠️ Input Parameters

  • InpLotSize: Trading lot size (Default: 0.01).

  • InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).

  • InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).

  • InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points before pausing trading (Default: 1000).

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique ID for EA order management (Default: 881122).

  • InpAtrPeriod: ATR indicator period for volatility tracking (Default: 14).

  • InpAtrMultiplier: Breakout multiplier factor (Default: 1.5).

📌 Recommendations

  • Symbol: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT.

  • Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute).

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread account with fast execution and competitive crypto spreads.

  • VPS: Low-latency VPS (below 20ms) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operations.

⚠️ Important Notice

Crypto trading involves high volatility. Test the strategy on a Demo account first to select the optimal parameters and risk management settings for your broker.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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