High Speed Volatility Breakout Momentum

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BTC M1 Scalper Pro is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.

The Expert Advisor uses an advanced ATR Volatility Breakout algorithm to capture high-velocity micro-trends. It systematically filters out market noise and wide spread conditions, executing trades with rapid precision and strict risk management.

💡 Key Features

Engineered for Bitcoin M1 : Optimized for the unique volatility and tick movement of BTCUSD.

ATR Volatility Breakout : Identifies high-momentum price expansions on micro timeframes.

Dynamic Spread Protection : Automatically skips entries during unexpected spread spikes or low liquidity periods.

Universal Broker Compatibility : Includes lot normalization logic to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.

Strict Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit applied on every order.

🛠️ Input Parameters

InpLotSize : Trading lot size (Default: 0.01).

InpStopLoss : Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).

InpTakeProfit : Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).

InpMaxSpread : Maximum allowed spread in points before pausing trading (Default: 1000).

InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for EA order management (Default: 881122).

InpAtrPeriod : ATR indicator period for volatility tracking (Default: 14).

InpAtrMultiplier: Breakout multiplier factor (Default: 1.5).

📌 Recommendations

Symbol : BTCUSD / BTCUSDT.

Timeframe : M1 (1-Minute).

Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread account with fast execution and competitive crypto spreads.

VPS: Low-latency VPS (below 20ms) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operations.

⚠️ Important Notice

Crypto trading involves high volatility. Test the strategy on a Demo account first to select the optimal parameters and risk management settings for your broker.