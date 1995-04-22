High Speed Volatility Breakout Momentum
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Dưới đây là bài Mô tả (Description) tiếng Anh hoàn chỉnh dành cho BTC M1 Scalper Pro, chuẩn SEO MQL5 Market và đúng chuẩn quy định duyệt tự động:
📋 Nội dung Copy & Paste vào ô Description:
BTC M1 Scalper Pro is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.
The Expert Advisor uses an advanced ATR Volatility Breakout algorithm to capture high-velocity micro-trends. It systematically filters out market noise and wide spread conditions, executing trades with rapid precision and strict risk management.
💡 Key Features
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Engineered for Bitcoin M1: Optimized for the unique volatility and tick movement of BTCUSD.
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ATR Volatility Breakout: Identifies high-momentum price expansions on micro timeframes.
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Dynamic Spread Protection: Automatically skips entries during unexpected spread spikes or low liquidity periods.
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Universal Broker Compatibility: Includes lot normalization logic to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.
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Strict Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit applied on every order.
🛠️ Input Parameters
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InpLotSize: Trading lot size (Default: 0.01).
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InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).
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InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).
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InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points before pausing trading (Default: 1000).
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InpMagicNumber: Unique ID for EA order management (Default: 881122).
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InpAtrPeriod: ATR indicator period for volatility tracking (Default: 14).
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InpAtrMultiplier: Breakout multiplier factor (Default: 1.5).
📌 Recommendations
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Symbol: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT.
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Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute).
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Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread account with fast execution and competitive crypto spreads.
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VPS: Low-latency VPS (below 20ms) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operations.
⚠️ Important Notice
Crypto trading involves high volatility. Test the strategy on a Demo account first to select the optimal parameters and risk management settings for your broker.