High Speed Volatility Breakout Momentum

BTC M1 Scalper Pro is an automated trading solution engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD / BTCUSDT) on the 1-Minute (M1) timeframe.

The Expert Advisor uses an advanced ATR Volatility Breakout algorithm to capture high-velocity micro-trends. It systematically filters out market noise and wide spread conditions, executing trades with rapid precision and strict risk management.

Engineered for Bitcoin M1: Optimized for the unique volatility and tick movement of BTCUSD.

ATR Volatility Breakout: Identifies high-momentum price expansions on micro timeframes.

Dynamic Spread Protection: Automatically skips entries during unexpected spread spikes or low liquidity periods.

Universal Broker Compatibility: Includes lot normalization logic to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors across ECN, Standard, and Crypto brokers.

Strict Risk Management: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit applied on every order.

Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Trading lot size (Default: 0.01).

InpStopLoss: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 500).

InpTakeProfit: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 1000).

InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points before pausing trading (Default: 1000).

InpMagicNumber: Unique ID for EA order management (Default: 881122).

InpAtrPeriod: ATR indicator period for volatility tracking (Default: 14).

npAtrMultiplier: Breakout multiplier factor (Default: 1.5).

Recommendations

Symbol: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT.

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute).

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread account with fast execution and competitive crypto spreads.

VPS: Low-latency VPS (below 20ms) is recommended for 24/7 continuous operations.

Important Notice

Crypto trading involves high volatility. Test the strategy on a Demo account first to select the optimal parameters and risk management settings for your broker.