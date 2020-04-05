Eureka TrendRyder Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
No Hedging, Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Baskets, Buckets e.t.c, e.t.c
but also a systematic way to properly determine stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are determined by the prevailing market conditions and are always fixed. Consequently, it is recommended that at least 50,000 bars should be on the chart. The reason for this is that Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses chart information to compute statistical figures from which appropriate TP and SL levels are determined. This is in contrast to most trading systems that employ arbitrary "distances" that will break once the market changes character.
One big stumbling block of trend trading systems is determining when to stay out of the market, like when the market is ranging. Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses a system to determine when the market is likely to be choppy, this way, avoiding conditions that lead to deep draw-downs.
Inputs
- MagicNumber
- LotSize
- Slippage
- Comment_Bull
- Comment_Bear
- MaximumNumOpenBuy
- MaximumNumOpenSell
Note on inputs
The inputs "MaximumNumOpenBuy" and "MaximumNumOpenSell" are used to control exposure. For example, if MaximumNumOpenBuy is set to 4, then only 4 buy positions can be open at any given time. In order to remove any restrictions on the maximum number of open buy positions MaximumNumOpenBuy must be set to 0. Likewise for restrictions on sell positions and MaximumNumOpenSell. The other inputs are obvious.