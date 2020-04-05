Eureka TrendRyder Gold

For introductory offer, Eureka TrendRider will be sold at the listed price. This introductory offer is to allow customers to confirm the power
of Eureka TrendRyder Gold.  The low price will not last and will be increased regularly with increasing number of purchases.


No Hedging, Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Baskets, Buckets e.t.c, e.t.c


Gold is a highly volatile instrument that frequently exhibit wild swings and long, drawn-out trending.  Any system that trades profitably on such
instruments must come with a robust trend model. 

Eureka TrendRyder Gold is precisely such a trading system.  Eureka TrendRydeGold engages positions only when trend conditions are likely to occur
and exits when it is likely that the trend is coming to an end.

Trading on trends can be challenging because it requires not only the ability to accurately confirm the emergence and termination of trends

but also a systematic way to properly determine stop-loss and take-profit levels. 

Eureka TrendRyder Gold is a system that trades on trends using various SMC principles in combination with proprietary methods to anticipate the 
beginning and ending of trends. 

Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are determined by the prevailing market conditions and are always fixed.  Consequently, it is recommended that at least 50,000 bars should be on the chart.  The reason for this is that Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses chart information to compute statistical figures from which appropriate TP and SL levels are determined.  This is in contrast to most trading systems that employ arbitrary "distances" that will break once the market changes character.


One big stumbling block of trend trading systems is determining when to stay out of the market, like when the market is ranging.  Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses a system to determine when the market is likely to be choppy, this way, avoiding conditions that lead to deep draw-downs.


Eureka TrendRyder Gold does not use hedging, martingales, baskets grids or any strategies that often serve no more a purpose that to disguise useless trading systems


Inputs

  1. MagicNumber
  2. LotSize
  3. Slippage
  4. Comment_Bull
  5. Comment_Bear
  6. MaximumNumOpenBuy
  7. MaximumNumOpenSell


Note on inputs

The inputs "MaximumNumOpenBuy" and "MaximumNumOpenSell" are used to control exposure.  For example, if MaximumNumOpenBuy is set to 4, then only 4 buy positions can be open at any given time.   In order to remove any restrictions on the maximum number of open buy positions MaximumNumOpenBuy must be set to 0.  Likewise for restrictions on sell positions and MaximumNumOpenSell.  The other inputs are obvious.




Recommendations:

1) At least 50,000 bars on the chart
2) $1000 minimum initial balance
3) TimeFrame should be M5
4) Chart: XAUUSD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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