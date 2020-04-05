For introductory offer, Eureka TrendRider will be sold at the listed price. This introductory offer is to allow customers to confirm the power

of Eureka TrendRyder Gold. The low price will not last and will be increased regularly with increasing number of purchases.



No Hedging, Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Baskets, Buckets e.t.c, e.t.c





Gold is a highly volatile instrument that frequently exhibit wild swings and long, drawn-out trending. Any system that trades profitably on such

instruments must come with a robust trend model.





Eureka TrendRyder Gold is precisely such a trading system. Eureka TrendRyder Gold engages positions only when trend conditions are likely to occur

and exits when it is likely that the trend is coming to an end.





Trading on trends can be challenging because it requires not only the ability to accurately confirm the emergence and termination of trends

but also a systematic way to properly determine stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Eureka TrendRyder Gold is a system that trades on trends using various SMC principles in combination with proprietary methods to anticipate the

beginning and ending of trends.





Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are determined by the prevailing market conditions and are always fixed. Consequently, it is recommended that at least 50,000 bars should be on the chart. The reason for this is that Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses chart information to compute statistical figures from which appropriate TP and SL levels are determined. This is in contrast to most trading systems that employ arbitrary "distances" that will break once the market changes character.

One big stumbling block of trend trading systems is determining when to stay out of the market, like when the market is ranging. Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses a system to determine when the market is likely to be choppy, this way, avoiding conditions that lead to deep draw-downs.





Eureka TrendRyder Gold does not use hedging, martingales, baskets grids or any strategies that often serve no more a purpose that to disguise useless trading systems does not use hedging, martingales, baskets grids or any strategies that often serve no more a purpose that to disguise useless trading systems

Inputs MagicNumber LotSize Slippage Comment_Bull Comment_Bear MaximumNumOpenBuy MaximumNumOpenSell

Note on inputs The inputs "MaximumNumOpenBuy" and "MaximumNumOpenSell" are used to control exposure. For example, if MaximumNumOpenBuy is set to 4, then only 4 buy positions can be open at any given time. In order to remove any restrictions on the maximum number of open buy positions MaximumNumOpenBuy must be set to 0. Likewise for restrictions on sell positions and MaximumNumOpenSell. The other inputs are obvious.













Recommendations:





1) At least 50,000 bars on the chart

2) $1000 minimum initial balance

3) TimeFrame should be M5

4) Chart: XAUUSD