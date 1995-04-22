Eureka TrendRyder Gold

For introductory offer, Eureka TrendRider will be sold at the listed price. This introductory offer is to allow customers to confirm the power
of Eureka TrendRyder Gold.  The low price will not last and will be increased regularly with increasing number of purchases.


No Hedging, Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Baskets, Buckets e.t.c, e.t.c


Gold is a highly volatile instrument that frequently exhibit wild swings and long, drawn-out trending.  Any system that trades profitably on such
instruments must come with a robust trend model. 

Eureka TrendRyder Gold is precisely such a trading system.  Eureka TrendRydeGold engages positions only when trend conditions are likely to occur
and exits when it is likely that the trend is coming to an end.

Trading on trends can be challenging because it requires not only the ability to accurately confirm the emergence and termination of trends

but also a systematic way to properly determine stop-loss and take-profit levels. 

Eureka TrendRyder Gold is a system that trades on trends using various SMC principles in combination with proprietary methods to anticipate the 
beginning and ending of trends. 

Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are determined by the prevailing market conditions and are always fixed.  Consequently, it is recommended that at least 50,000 bars should be on the chart.  The reason for this is that Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses chart information to compute statistical figures from which appropriate TP and SL levels are determined.  This is in contrast to most trading systems that employ arbitrary "distances" that will break once the market changes character.


One big stumbling block of trend trading systems is determining when to stay out of the market, like when the market is ranging.  Eureka TrendRyder Gold uses a system to determine when the market is likely to be choppy, this way, avoiding conditions that lead to deep draw-downs.


Eureka TrendRyder Gold does not use hedging, martingales, baskets grids or any strategies that often serve no more a purpose that to disguise useless trading systems


Inputs

  1. MagicNumber
  2. LotSize
  3. Slippage
  4. Comment_Bull
  5. Comment_Bear
  6. MaximumNumOpenBuy
  7. MaximumNumOpenSell


Note on inputs

The inputs "MaximumNumOpenBuy" and "MaximumNumOpenSell" are used to control exposure.  For example, if MaximumNumOpenBuy is set to 4, then only 4 buy positions can be open at any given time.   In order to remove any restrictions on the maximum number of open buy positions MaximumNumOpenBuy must be set to 0.  Likewise for restrictions on sell positions and MaximumNumOpenSell.  The other inputs are obvious.




Recommendations:

1) At least 50,000 bars on the chart
2) $1000 minimum initial balance
3) TimeFrame should be M5
4) Chart: XAUUSD
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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