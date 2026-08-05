Universal Risk Trade Manager

UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5

Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence.

Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this powerful tool helps bring structure, discipline, and consistency to every trade.

Stop Guessing Your Lot Size

Set your preferred risk, and the Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate lot size using:

  • Fixed monetary risk per trade ( Dollar Risk Value) e.g Risk $100
  • Percentage risk based on balance or equity
  • Current ATR market volatility
  • Stop-loss distance
  • Broker contract and lot-size requirements

This helps reduce oversized positions, emotional lot selection, and inconsistent exposure across different instruments.

Powerful Daily Loss Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses during difficult trading sessions.

The configurable Daily Loss Limit can automatically block new entries when your maximum daily loss has been reached.

You can calculate the limit using:

  • A fixed monetary amount 
  • A percentage of balance or equity
  • Closed and floating profit or loss
  • Current symbol or selected Magic Number

When the limit is reached, the system blocks further entries and displays a clear warning on the panel.

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Market volatility changes constantly. Universal Risk Trade Manager uses ATR calculations to determine:

  • Stop-loss distance
  • Take-profit target
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Recommended position size

This allows your trade settings to adjust to current market conditions instead of relying on fixed distances.

Visual Risk-to-Reward Planning

See the complete trade structure before entering the market.

The EA displays clear chart zones for:

  • Entry price
  • Stop-loss level
  • Take-profit target
  • Potential risk
  • Potential reward

The visual risk-to-reward shading makes it easier to assess the trade before committing capital.

Professional Trade Management

Manage your position directly from the chart panel using:

Breakeven Protection

Move the stop loss to breakeven after the trade reaches your selected profit level, with an optional positive offset.

Trailing Stop

Automatically follow favourable price movement using configurable start, distance, and step settings.

Partial Close

Secure part of your profit while allowing the remaining position to continue running.

One-Click Buy and Sell

Execute calculated BUY or SELL trades directly from the panel with the correct lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

Additional Risk Controls

Universal Risk Trade Manager also includes:

  • Maximum spread protection
  • One-position-per-symbol control
  • Manual and automatic execution modes
  • Balance or equity risk calculation
  • Fixed-money and percentage-risk modes
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Symbol-specific trade management
  • Slippage control
  • Broker lot-size validation
  • Collapsible professional dashboard

Everything You Need on One Panel

The dashboard displays essential trading information in real time:

  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Balance or equity
  • ATR and stop-loss distance
  • Fixed and percentage risk
  • BUY and SELL entry levels
  • Stop loss and take profit
  • Recommended lot sizes
  • Daily profit or loss
  • Daily loss-limit status
  • Breakeven and trailing-stop settings

No complicated manual calculations and no switching between multiple tools.

Ideal for All Types of Traders

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is suitable for:

  • Manual traders
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Scalpers
  • Prop-firm traders
  • Beginners learning risk management
  • Experienced traders seeking consistent position sizing

Protect the Capital That Keeps You Trading

A strong trading strategy can still fail when risk is poorly managed.

Universal Risk Trade Manager helps you answer the most important questions before every trade:

How much am I risking?
What lot size should I use?
Where should my stop loss be placed?
What is my potential reward?
Have I reached my daily loss limit?

Do not allow one oversized position or one uncontrolled trading session to damage your account.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5

Your Capital. Your Rules. Your Risk Under Control.

Add it to your MT5 trading setup today and make professional risk management part of every trade.

This product is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction or guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves risk.


推荐产品
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
专家
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
实用工具
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Pips Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
实用工具
Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- ( www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven ) This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven   is popular among traders who
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
实用工具
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
专家
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
实用工具
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
专家
以下是描述的中文翻译： --- **机器人描述** 该交易机器人设计为跟随市场趋势（**趋势交易**），并通过设定止损（SL）和止盈（TP）点来管理订单。它包括以下高级功能： 1. **采用吞没蜡烛形态**：一种强大的技术工具，用于根据价格行为确定入场点。 2. **基于趋势的信号筛选**：机器人能够根据主要市场趋势识别并筛选交易信号，从而提高准确性。 3. **根据市场波动性动态调整 SL 和 TP**：机器人会自动调整 SL 和 TP 水平，以适应不断变化的市场条件，降低风险并优化利润。 4. **最佳运行时间**：    - 在 **H1 时间框架**上表现出色。    - 与主要货币对兼容良好：**EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD**。 5. **可定制交易时间**：用户可以设置机器人在一天中的特定时间开启交易，从而灵活适应个人策略。 6. **每日盈亏管理**：机器人配备了风险管理功能，允许用户设置每日盈亏限制，以确保交易表现的稳定性。 --- 凭借这些功能，该机器人不仅适合趋势交易者，还
PrecisionEntry EA
Andreas Metzner
实用工具
PrecisionEntry EA is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that enables precise order placement at the click of a button — without taking control away from the trader. With a single click on the LONG or SHORT button, the EA automatically places a BuyStop or SellStop order at the high or low of the previous candle. Stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size are calculated fully automatically — based on the configured risk percentage and the desired risk-reward ratio. Features: Interactive on
MST Alpha Hedger MT5
Harsh Tiwari
专家
MST Alpha Hedger: Advanced Institutional Hedging & Alpha Generation MST Alpha Hedger is a premium automated trading solution engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and sophisticated risk management. Unlike standard grid or martingale bots, the MST Alpha Hedger utilizes a proprietary mathematical hedging algorithm designed to extract "Alpha" (market outperformance) while maintaining strictly controlled exposure. The EA is optimized for Forex Major pairs and XAUUSD (Gold)
NEXA Donchian Break
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Donchian Break 1. 产品概述 NEXA Donchian Break 是一款自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）， 基于 Donchian 通道识别 价格突破区域 ， 并仅在满足附加技术条件时执行交易。 本产品以 学习与研究目的免费发布 ， 旨在帮助用户通过参数设置，理解 突破逻辑、趋势过滤以及止损 / 止盈结构之间的关系。 本产品 不保证也不承诺任何交易结果 。 实际表现可能因市场环境、经纪商条件以及用户参数设置而有所不同。 2. 策略结构说明 本 EA 提供两种可选的策略模式。 策略模式 V1 Donchian 通道突破识别 使用 Momentum 指标确认方向 使用 ADX 指标过滤趋势强度 初始止损基于 ATR 计算 在满足条件后，可切换为结构性（Swing）止损 策略模式 V2 Donchian 通道突破识别 使用 MACD 柱状图判断趋势加速 使用 OBV 斜率过滤成交量方向 可选使用 ADX 作为附加趋势过滤 止损基于 Donchian 通道的相反边界 不同策略模式采用不同的过滤组合， 用户可通过对比学习不同的突破确认方法。
FREE
Automated Trading Psychology EA
Shingirayi Mari
实用工具
The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
专家
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
专家
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
专家
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
专家
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 等待结束了 — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA 现已支持 MetaTrader 5。 Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 是一款专注于黄金交易的智能交易系统，面向希望在 XAUUSD 上进行快速短线自动化交易，同时拥有受控执行、智能保护机制和清晰仪表盘显示的交易者。 大多数快速交易机器人只关注速度。但在真实经纪商环境中，没有控制的速度可能会成为问题。黄金点差可能迅速扩大，流动性可能快速变化，订单修改可能被拒绝，而过于激进的交易请求行为可能导致不稳定的结果。 Artemis 基于一个不同的原则： 受控速度比失控速度更具可持续性。 此 MT5 版本基于经过验证的 MT4 v1.4 Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA 构建，并将产品带到 MetaTrader 5 平台，提供更清晰的仪表盘、更强的诊断功能、兼容 MT5 的执行处理，并支持 hedging 和 netting 两种账户环境。 在 netting 账户中，持仓作为该交易品种的合并风险敞口进
FREE
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live Performance:   Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您的资金安全，所有复杂的计算均由我们为您完成。我们会分析账户基础货币、交易资产和止损距离，从而计算出与您的风险百分比对应的交易手数。 用户友好： 适合初学者和专业人士的直观界面。 经过认证的性能： 多年的回溯测试和实时结果支持。 Remstone 哲学 研究人员将趋势跟踪
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
SCIPIO AI 是我基于 20 多年金融市场经验打造的自动交易机器人，它实现了 100% 的交易活动自动化，包括入场、管理、止损，交易员无需日复一日地执行任何操作。 此 EA 每次只开启一笔交易，并立即将止损点设置在非常接近的位置。它不使用网格或马丁格尔，而是每次开启一笔交易，从而避免出现较大的止损。 它使用人工智能根据过去几天的交易行为来确定开启交易（多头 + 空头）的最佳时机。 如何交易 + 只需将 EA 放置在图表上，激活自动交易即可，无需其他操作。 + 此 EA 适用于英镑/美元，不支持其他资产。 + 它可以在任何时间范围内使用，因为每个时间范围内的操作都相同，最终结果不会改变。 + 如果您日复一日地耐心等待，从中期来看，就能获得成果。 + 谨慎选择要使用的手数，因为此 Ea 将始终使用相同的手数大小。 + 您可以从设置界面设置手数，并随时更改。 + 建议从伦敦时间 00:00 到晚上保持 SCIPIO EA 处于活动状态，并且 PC 处于开启状态，如果您愿意，可以使用 VPS。 + 交易者可以手动关闭交易，Ea 不会打开其他交易，但建议您耐心等待，让 EA 自行完
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
专家
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
专家
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Raba All Utilities EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
实用工具
All utilities of my experts advisors included in a single one. Includes: Raba Time Scheduler EA Raba Challenge Manager EA Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Prop Edge RiskSizeCalc
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
实用工具
EA to help traders stay within tight risk management. Asks only for account's initial balance and Stop Out DD. This is meant for prop firm traders, but will help any trader who is looking for a simple risk manager. Trasks and reports daily PnL and will advise you to stop at 1% daily loss. Will advise you to wait if you have too many open trades. Based on the open chart (symbol and timeframe) will recommend size and SL distance in order to risk the desired cash risk. See screenshot for example
FREE
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
专家
Fund Mode MT5 – XAUUSD (M5) 的 Price Action EA Fund Mode MT5 是一款基于 Price Action 的智能交易系统（EA） 不使用 Grid 不使用 Martingale 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M5 时间周期开发， 重点关注安全性、稳定性，以及小资金账户的适用性。 注意： 过往表现并不保证未来结果。 交易存在风险。 主要功能 1️⃣ 交易系统 策略：Price Action + 吞没形态 主要时间周期：M5 不使用：Grid、Martingale 或 Hedge 入场条件： 吞没形态识别 多重过滤器：EMA、ADX、RSI 入场前需进行价格确认 2️⃣ 风险管理 止损：固定点数（默认 1000 点） 止盈：基于风险回报比（默认 1:2） 手数模式： 固定手数 按风险比例（每笔交易 % 风险） 回撤保护： 每日最大回撤限制 最大总回撤限制 3️⃣ 安全系统 每日盈利目标：达到目标后自动停止交易 资金锁定系统：当净值达到设定水平时锁定利润 RR 移动止损：根据风险回报比自动调整止损 点差过滤器：避免在高点差环境下
FREE
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
专家
Money Machine 7 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fair
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
专家
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Grid Assistent
Vadym Slobodeniuk
实用工具
Grid Assistant Vadyxa v3 (MQL5) Специализированный торговый помощник, разработанный для автоматизации ручной торговли сеточными стратегиями (Grid) на платформе MetaTrader 5 (работает исключительно на хеджинговых счетах).   Основные возможности и логика работы 1. Интерактивная кнопка экстренного закрытия («ЗАКРЫТЬ ВСЁ») На графике отображается крупная информативная кнопка темно-красного цвета. При нажатии на неё советник мгновенно закрывает все открытые рыночные позиции и удаляет все отложенные о
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
作者的更多信息
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
UMS Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Presenting UMS Scanner – Your Ultimate Edge in the MT4 Marketplace!  Unlock the secrets of the market with the ground-breaking UMS Scanner (Universal Market Strategy) – a revolutionary tool designed to empower traders like you. Say goodbye to overwhelming market noise and hello to precision, insight, and unparalleled trading confidence. Cut Through the Clutter: In today’s fast-paced trading world, deciphering valuable signals from market noise is the key to success. The UMS Scanner’s cutting-ed
Momentum Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
MOMO Scanner for MT5 — Momentum Signals, Market Filters, and a Stunning Panel MOMO Scanner is a powerful MT5 indicator that transforms your Market Watch into a high-impact signal panel for H1, H4, and D1 . Instead of guessing or scanning manually, you get instant visibility into which symbols are trending, which are choppy, and where momentum is igniting—complete with exact signal time and date . Why traders love it Momentum + Confirmation (not just a color flip) This is not a basic histogra
Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
指标
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
筛选:
无评论
回复评论