UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5

Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence.

Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this powerful tool helps bring structure, discipline, and consistency to every trade.

Stop Guessing Your Lot Size

Set your preferred risk, and the Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate lot size using:

Fixed monetary risk per trade ( Dollar Risk Value) e.g Risk $100

Percentage risk based on balance or equity

Current ATR market volatility

Stop-loss distance

Broker contract and lot-size requirements

This helps reduce oversized positions, emotional lot selection, and inconsistent exposure across different instruments.

Powerful Daily Loss Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses during difficult trading sessions.

The configurable Daily Loss Limit can automatically block new entries when your maximum daily loss has been reached.

You can calculate the limit using:

A fixed monetary amount

A percentage of balance or equity

Closed and floating profit or loss

Current symbol or selected Magic Number

When the limit is reached, the system blocks further entries and displays a clear warning on the panel.

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Market volatility changes constantly. Universal Risk Trade Manager uses ATR calculations to determine:

Stop-loss distance

Take-profit target

Reward-to-risk ratio

Recommended position size

This allows your trade settings to adjust to current market conditions instead of relying on fixed distances.

Visual Risk-to-Reward Planning

See the complete trade structure before entering the market.

The EA displays clear chart zones for:

Entry price

Stop-loss level

Take-profit target

Potential risk

Potential reward

The visual risk-to-reward shading makes it easier to assess the trade before committing capital.

Professional Trade Management

Manage your position directly from the chart panel using:

Breakeven Protection

Move the stop loss to breakeven after the trade reaches your selected profit level, with an optional positive offset.

Trailing Stop

Automatically follow favourable price movement using configurable start, distance, and step settings.

Partial Close

Secure part of your profit while allowing the remaining position to continue running.

One-Click Buy and Sell

Execute calculated BUY or SELL trades directly from the panel with the correct lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

Additional Risk Controls

Universal Risk Trade Manager also includes:

Maximum spread protection

One-position-per-symbol control

Manual and automatic execution modes

Balance or equity risk calculation

Fixed-money and percentage-risk modes

Magic Number filtering

Symbol-specific trade management

Slippage control

Broker lot-size validation

Collapsible professional dashboard

Everything You Need on One Panel

The dashboard displays essential trading information in real time:

Symbol and timeframe

Balance or equity

ATR and stop-loss distance

Fixed and percentage risk

BUY and SELL entry levels

Stop loss and take profit

Recommended lot sizes

Daily profit or loss

Daily loss-limit status

Breakeven and trailing-stop settings

No complicated manual calculations and no switching between multiple tools.

Ideal for All Types of Traders

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is suitable for:

Manual traders

Day traders

Swing traders

Scalpers

Prop-firm traders

Beginners learning risk management

Experienced traders seeking consistent position sizing

Protect the Capital That Keeps You Trading

A strong trading strategy can still fail when risk is poorly managed.

Universal Risk Trade Manager helps you answer the most important questions before every trade:

How much am I risking?

What lot size should I use?

Where should my stop loss be placed?

What is my potential reward?

Have I reached my daily loss limit?

Do not allow one oversized position or one uncontrolled trading session to damage your account.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5

Your Capital. Your Rules. Your Risk Under Control.

Add it to your MT5 trading setup today and make professional risk management part of every trade.

This product is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction or guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves risk.