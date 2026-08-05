Universal Risk Trade Manager

UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5

Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence.

Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this powerful tool helps bring structure, discipline, and consistency to every trade.

Stop Guessing Your Lot Size

Set your preferred risk, and the Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate lot size using:

  • Fixed monetary risk per trade ( Dollar Risk Value) e.g Risk $100
  • Percentage risk based on balance or equity
  • Current ATR market volatility
  • Stop-loss distance
  • Broker contract and lot-size requirements

This helps reduce oversized positions, emotional lot selection, and inconsistent exposure across different instruments.

Powerful Daily Loss Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses during difficult trading sessions.

The configurable Daily Loss Limit can automatically block new entries when your maximum daily loss has been reached.

You can calculate the limit using:

  • A fixed monetary amount 
  • A percentage of balance or equity
  • Closed and floating profit or loss
  • Current symbol or selected Magic Number

When the limit is reached, the system blocks further entries and displays a clear warning on the panel.

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Market volatility changes constantly. Universal Risk Trade Manager uses ATR calculations to determine:

  • Stop-loss distance
  • Take-profit target
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Recommended position size

This allows your trade settings to adjust to current market conditions instead of relying on fixed distances.

Visual Risk-to-Reward Planning

See the complete trade structure before entering the market.

The EA displays clear chart zones for:

  • Entry price
  • Stop-loss level
  • Take-profit target
  • Potential risk
  • Potential reward

The visual risk-to-reward shading makes it easier to assess the trade before committing capital.

Professional Trade Management

Manage your position directly from the chart panel using:

Breakeven Protection

Move the stop loss to breakeven after the trade reaches your selected profit level, with an optional positive offset.

Trailing Stop

Automatically follow favourable price movement using configurable start, distance, and step settings.

Partial Close

Secure part of your profit while allowing the remaining position to continue running.

One-Click Buy and Sell

Execute calculated BUY or SELL trades directly from the panel with the correct lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

Additional Risk Controls

Universal Risk Trade Manager also includes:

  • Maximum spread protection
  • One-position-per-symbol control
  • Manual and automatic execution modes
  • Balance or equity risk calculation
  • Fixed-money and percentage-risk modes
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Symbol-specific trade management
  • Slippage control
  • Broker lot-size validation
  • Collapsible professional dashboard

Everything You Need on One Panel

The dashboard displays essential trading information in real time:

  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Balance or equity
  • ATR and stop-loss distance
  • Fixed and percentage risk
  • BUY and SELL entry levels
  • Stop loss and take profit
  • Recommended lot sizes
  • Daily profit or loss
  • Daily loss-limit status
  • Breakeven and trailing-stop settings

No complicated manual calculations and no switching between multiple tools.

Ideal for All Types of Traders

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is suitable for:

  • Manual traders
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Scalpers
  • Prop-firm traders
  • Beginners learning risk management
  • Experienced traders seeking consistent position sizing

Protect the Capital That Keeps You Trading

A strong trading strategy can still fail when risk is poorly managed.

Universal Risk Trade Manager helps you answer the most important questions before every trade:

How much am I risking?
What lot size should I use?
Where should my stop loss be placed?
What is my potential reward?
Have I reached my daily loss limit?

Do not allow one oversized position or one uncontrolled trading session to damage your account.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5

Your Capital. Your Rules. Your Risk Under Control.

Add it to your MT5 trading setup today and make professional risk management part of every trade.

This product is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction or guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves risk.


Рекомендуем также
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Утилиты
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Pips Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Утилиты
Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- ( www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven ) This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven   is popular among traders who
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Утилиты
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Эксперты
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Утилиты
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Эксперты
Вот перевод описания на русский язык: --- **Описание торгового бота** Торговый бот разработан для работы по рыночным трендам (**следование тренду**) и управления ордерами посредством установки уровней стоп-лосса (SL) и тейк-профита (TP). Он включает следующие продвинутые функции: 1. **Использование модели свечей "Engulfing Candles"**: мощный технический инструмент для определения точек входа на основе динамики цен. 2. **Фильтрация сигналов по тренду**: бот умеет распознавать и фильтровать
PrecisionEntry EA
Andreas Metzner
Утилиты
PrecisionEntry EA is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that enables precise order placement at the click of a button — without taking control away from the trader. With a single click on the LONG or SHORT button, the EA automatically places a BuyStop or SellStop order at the high or low of the previous candle. Stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size are calculated fully automatically — based on the configured risk percentage and the desired risk-reward ratio. Features: Interactive on
MST Alpha Hedger MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
MST Alpha Hedger: Advanced Institutional Hedging & Alpha Generation MST Alpha Hedger is a premium automated trading solution engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and sophisticated risk management. Unlike standard grid or martingale bots, the MST Alpha Hedger utilizes a proprietary mathematical hedging algorithm designed to extract "Alpha" (market outperformance) while maintaining strictly controlled exposure. The EA is optimized for Forex Major pairs and XAUUSD (Gold)
NEXA Donchian Break
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA Donchian Break 1. Обзор продукта NEXA Donchian Break — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, который определяет зоны ценового пробоя с помощью канала Дончиана и пытается открывать сделки только при выполнении дополнительных условий технических фильтров. Продукт содержит два стратегических режима с различной структурой фильтрации. Пользователь может самостоятельно изменять входные параметры и сравнивать влияние пробоев канала Дончиана, трендовых фильтров, фильтров объёма, сп
FREE
Automated Trading Psychology EA
Shingirayi Mari
Утилиты
The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Эксперты
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Эксперты
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Эксперты
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 Ожидание окончено — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA теперь доступен для MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 — это советник, ориентированный на торговлю золотом, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужна быстрая краткосрочная автоматизация с контролируемым исполнением, интеллектуальной защитой и понятной визуальной панелью управления. Большинство быстрых торговых роботов делают акцент только на скорости. Но в реальных брокерских условиях скорость без к
FREE
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live Performance:   Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel Никаких обещаний, никаких фальшивок и никаких иллюзий. Зато богатый живой опыт. Присоединяйтесь к растущему сообществу успешных трейдеров, использующих возможности Remstone! Remstone — это полностью автоматизированное торговое решение, разработанное для анализа рыночных тенденций. Оно создано на осно
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
SCIPIO AI — мой автоматический торговый бот, созданный после более чем 20 лет опыта работы на финансовых рынках, он автоматизирует 100% ТОРГОВОЙ активности, вход, управление, стоп-лосс, день за днем ​​ТРЕЙДЕРУ не нужно ничего делать. Этот советник открывает только 1 СДЕЛКУ за раз и сразу же устанавливает СТОП-ЛОСС очень близко, он не использует сетку или мартингейл, по одной сделке за раз, чтобы избежать большого DRAW DONW. Он использует искусственный интеллект для определения лучшего момента
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
Эксперты
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Эксперты
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Raba All Utilities EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
1 (1)
Утилиты
All utilities of my experts advisors included in a single one. Includes: Raba Time Scheduler EA Raba Challenge Manager EA Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA Notes: Auto enabling/disabling algo trading is disabled due to MQL Market policies. I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Prop Edge RiskSizeCalc
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Утилиты
EA to help traders stay within tight risk management. Asks only for account's initial balance and Stop Out DD. This is meant for prop firm traders, but will help any trader who is looking for a simple risk manager. Trasks and reports daily PnL and will advise you to stop at 1% daily loss. Will advise you to wait if you have too many open trades. Based on the open chart (symbol and timeframe) will recommend size and SL distance in order to risk the desired cash risk. See screenshot for exampl
FREE
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Эксперты
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
FREE
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
Money Machine 7 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fair
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Представляю вам параметры и настройки бота   Series Control , который является ультра-современным ботом для работы на рынке Форекс. Этот бот использует самые новейшие технологии управления капиталом и анализа рынка для определения тренда и принятия торговых решений. Он также обладает гибкой системой управления и защиты для каждой позиции.  Валютные пары для торговли: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, G
Grid Assistent
Vadym Slobodeniuk
Утилиты
Grid Assistant Vadyxa v3 (MQL5) Специализированный торговый помощник, разработанный для автоматизации ручной торговли сеточными стратегиями (Grid) на платформе MetaTrader 5 (работает исключительно на хеджинговых счетах).   Основные возможности и логика работы 1. Интерактивная кнопка экстренного закрытия («ЗАКРЫТЬ ВСЁ») На графике отображается крупная информативная кнопка темно-красного цвета. При нажатии на неё советник мгновенно закрывает все открытые рыночные позиции и удаляет все отложенные о
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Утилиты
TradeMirror — это локальное программное обеспечение для копирования сделок, разработанное для платформ MT4/MT5 с поддержкой синхронизации операций в реальном времени. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Преимущества продукта Соответствуя высоким стандартам безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового ПО, мы оптимизировали три ключевых аспекта: Интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для удобного упра
Другие продукты этого автора
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
UMS Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Presenting UMS Scanner – Your Ultimate Edge in the MT4 Marketplace!  Unlock the secrets of the market with the ground-breaking UMS Scanner (Universal Market Strategy) – a revolutionary tool designed to empower traders like you. Say goodbye to overwhelming market noise and hello to precision, insight, and unparalleled trading confidence. Cut Through the Clutter: In today’s fast-paced trading world, deciphering valuable signals from market noise is the key to success. The UMS Scanner’s cutting-ed
Momentum Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
MOMO Scanner for MT5 — Momentum Signals, Market Filters, and a Stunning Panel MOMO Scanner is a powerful MT5 indicator that transforms your Market Watch into a high-impact signal panel for H1, H4, and D1 . Instead of guessing or scanning manually, you get instant visibility into which symbols are trending, which are choppy, and where momentum is igniting—complete with exact signal time and date . Why traders love it Momentum + Confirmation (not just a color flip) This is not a basic histogra
Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв