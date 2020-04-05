Quantum Monster D

Welcome to one of my best LIVE performing EAs!

This EA uses a carefully calculated trend following strategy made to be resistent and stable over years of high quality data. The backtest results already show valid returns with little drawdowns. The out of sample of more than 2 years confirms that, and the LIVE performance consolidates the results shown in the backtest. 

Only 3 copies left at this price!

Backtest results:

  • Over 406% profit, trading 1 lot per trade on a $100,000 initial balance.
  • 614 trades over more than 9 years of historical data, with the last 2 years kept fully out-of-sample to prevent overfitting.
  • Performance has accelerated further on out-of-sample data: since the start of 2024, the EA returned more than 180% by the end of 2025.
  • LIVE performance from February 2026 to July 2026 has generated more than 27% REAL PROFITS in one of my clients' accounts.
  • Maximum drawdown under 35% compared to the initial balance, which is solid and necessary to avoid overfitting, delivering the robustness I was looking for.

All data shown in the pictures below is from IC Markets, using GMT+2 broker time. Always run your own backtest to confirm these settings work equally well on your broker's historical data — fine-tune if needed. I also backtested the EA with dukascopy data with the same settings and still had solid results.

How to run the EA

Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart and set the timeframe to 4H. Leave the default parameters to have similar backtest to the one shown below.

Versatility

The EA can be adapted to any financial market (commodities, forex, etc.). The default settings are calibrated specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) — adjust the parameters accordingly if testing on a different instrument.

Backtesting tip

Since the EA only evaluates candle opens, you can use "1 Minute OHLC" modelling for backtests instead of tick data. This runs significantly faster while producing nearly identical results — worth verifying for yourself. This EA also contains a trend reversal strategy that does the exact opposite of the trend following one: set Version=2 if you want to test the reversal strategy (parameters' changes will certainly be needed though).

Lot sizing

Lot size is fixed, not percentage-based. I intentionally avoided account-percentage sizing, since it can amplify losses after a winning streak. You're free to adjust the lot size manually at any time.

Input Parameters

  • SIZE — default: 0.01. Lot size parameter. Be very careful when changing it. Do not use negative numbers.
  • GMT — default: 2. Timezone parameter. Change it according to your broker's timezone. Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • Magic Number — default: 1. This MUST be different from any other EA's magic number on each specific chart to prevent conflicts (especially if you use this EA with different settings on the same instrument, as recommended). Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • EuroDST — default: true. Daylight saving time change for European brokers. Test it on "true" and "false" to see which solution works better for you.
  • EMP — default: 10. Moving average period. Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • — default: 0.1. Internal parameter: the higher it is, the less trades the EA will do. If set to zero, it nullifies the filter. Do not use negative numbers.
  • starttime — Trading starting hour: you can set numbers from 0 to 2400 using multiples of 100 (e.g. 100, 200, 300, ..., 1000, 1100, ...). For European brokers, make sure this value is lower than "endtime." Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • endtime — Trading ending hour: you can set numbers from 0 to 2400 using multiples of 100 (e.g. 100, 200, 300, ..., 1000, 1100, ...). IMPORTANT: if you set 2400, the parameter "CloseAtEnd" will not work properly when set to "true." Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • CloseAtEnd — default: false. This parameter closes the currently open trade when the time of the last closed bar is equal to or greater than "endtime." Set to "true" if you don't want to keep trades open overnight (the EA's performance will change completely — test it if you want to create something new).
  • Version — default: 1. Allowed numbers: 1 or 2. If set to 1, it will use the trend following logic, trying to follow the trend. If set to 2, it will use the reversal logic, capitalizing on reversals. Do not use negative numbers or decimals. Do not use any number other than 1 or 2 (no trades will happen otherwise).
  • stopPercent — default: false. This parameter lets you choose the stop loss and take profit as a percentage (%) of the last closed bar's closing price. I created it specifically for Gold, since its value has changed so much over time. It can be used for any other instrument, but the difference from a normal price-based stop loss and take profit will be smaller, since the forex market moves more slowly. If set to "false," stop loss and take profit will be set in absolute price value (e.g. 0.005$).
  • Mfilter, Mfilter1, Mfilter2 — default: 2 true, 1 false. These three are monthly filters. If set to true, the EA will not trade in the selected months (these can be very powerful).
  • Dfilter — default: false. This is the daily filters. If set to true, the EA will not trade on the selected day (e.g. all Mondays, all Fridays, ...).
  • OnePerDay — default: false. If set to true, the EA will only trade once per trading day (not used in my settings).
  • Month, Month1, Month2 — These three are monthly filters. Each number from 1 to 12 corresponds to a specific month (1: January, 2: February, ...). Do not use negative numbers or decimals. Do not use numbers higher than 12.
  • Day — This is the daily filter. Each number from 0 to 6 corresponds to a day of the week (0: Sunday, 1: Monday, ..., 6: Saturday). Do not use negative numbers or decimals. Do not use numbers higher than 6.
  • mystop — Stop loss parameter. Do not use negative numbers. Decimals can be used.
  • myprofit — Take profit parameter. Do not use negative numbers. Decimals can be used.

Exit logic:

The EA closes a position only if stop loss or take profit is triggered, if the time of the last bar is equal to or greater than "endtime" (when CloseAtEnd is set to true), or if the conditions to reverse the position are met (in which case the EA closes the current open position and immediately opens another one in the opposite direction).

Be careful when changing "myprofit" and "mystop": stop loss and take profit are the two most overfitting-prone parameters of this EA.

Leave a comment on the EA's page if you need help setting any parameter, or for any other question. I'll answer as soon as possible.

TimeFrame: 4 Hours. You may change it but further backtests will be needed (as well as parameters fine-tuning).

Minimum suggested capital: 1000$. You may go as low as 500$, but you may have trouble with margin.

Account type needed: Any.

If you are new to lot sizing, modify SIZE in backtest and check the largest and average profits and losses at the end of it. This way you'll understand how much risk you are taking before actually trading with the new lot size you decided.

No martingale, no grid trading or stuff like that. The EA opens only one position at a time.

Please, be aware that drawdowns can happen and are part of the process. This is not a get rich quick scheme (even though the backtest results are truly good). Always test the algorithm in a demo account first.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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2.5 (2)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (19)
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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