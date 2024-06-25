The Pinnacle Of Moving Average

Aren't you sick of algorithms that promise impossible returns that then never really work in real trading?

If that's the case, then this algorithm may be what you have been looking for. Everyone else who prefers the illusions of senseless gains in short periods of time is better off ignoring this page. Once this has been cleared, let's talk about the algorithm.

This algorithm is completely different from what I've seen in the market so far. This is a long-term algorithm, thought to resist short-term changes in the financial environment and still provide profitability over the long term. Thus, don't expect to make millions in a year or a day (no one would sell an algorithm really capable of doing that, it wouldn't make sense). It's almost impossible for an algorithm that shows 10000% in a year to keep working over the medium/long term. 

This algorithm shows good average yearly returns, based on the risk you are willing to take. The backtest below is done with a 2-lot size per order in a 100k account. The result is 221.483$ net profit (+221%) in 12 years (from 2012 to 2024) for an average of more than 18% yearly with a maximum drawdown of 27.526$ (27.5%). 

Out of sample of 2 years: the parameters have been calculated on a backtest running from 2012 to 2021. From 2022 to 2024, I simulated how reliable the algorithm would have been out of the used data. This is the closest simulation to real trading I could do. 

The size per order can only be changed manually. I want everyone to be able to choose the size they feel more comfortable with. 

But the best part has yet to come.

Expected payoff of 142$ per lot size used over 12 years. This means the algorithm is stable and can resist overnight fees and a decent amount of spread.

I ran the algorithm even between 2003 and 2012 just out of curiosity and it was profitable even in that period of time. It's unusual for an algorithm to work even backward in time. This means it's good at adapting to market changes. The equity curve was dirtier but still in a good profit. This means this algorithm was profitable in a backtest of 21 years. I didn't include the photo of the 2003-2012 equity line but if you'll ask for it, I'll include it.

Martingale can be used but at your own risk. The equity line I posted below (the straight one) is using martingale with a 0.3 lot size. You can use it but please be careful and use it only if you know what martingale is. if you don't, ask me and I'll explain to you how it works and what are the pros and the risks involved with that probabilistic strategy. The algorithm works well even without it.

Of course, no one can predict the market. Trading is always dangerous and can lead to liquidation if done improperly. So, please, use the algorithm thoughtfully. Do not increase the size to absurd amounts compared to the money you are using, since the algorithm may have deeper drawdowns in the future than the backtest has shown and compromise your capital.

Based on the backtest and the out-of-sample, this algorithm can help you reach your goal of becoming profitable with trading. Being profitable only for 1 year is useless. What matters is the long term.

Expect to have negative years some here and there. Don't write me saying the algorithm doesn't work if not even 3 years have passed since you bought it. I won't reply to those messages.

For any questions or problems, you can always contact me. I'll reach out to you as soon as possible.

The algorithm works with a simple moving average and other parameters. It's kept as simple as possible to make it more resistant to future changes in the market. There is a restriction on the trading hours but the stop loss and take profit can still be hit outside of them, so a VPS is highly suggested (it's dangerous not to use one). 

Timezone: GMT+2        Please, change GMT value accordingly to your broker's timezone. This is fundamental. If you don't do so, the algorithm will almost certainly collapse!

Always backtest before trading with a real account to check if the timezone is set correctly.

Market instrument: GBPUSD       ONLY!!!

Time frame: 30min       only!

Inputs:

-GMT   ---   you need to put your broke's GMT value.   Do not touch it unless for a different timezone as said above.

-multiplier   ---    martingale parameter: default is 1 (martingale is inactive). Change to 2 if martingale is needed. Be careful to check if the right number has been set. Do not put other numbers (no error is given if you do so, the algorithm will think it's your choice to use another multiplier). Please, remember to change both "Trailing_Stop" and "Balance_Average" to "false" (you can do so by double clicking on "true" and select "false").

-Size   ---   lot size: default is 1 (low risk). I highly discourage using more than 3. These lots are for a 100k account. Divide them by 10 if you have a 10k account.

Example: size=0.1 for 10k account    and    0.01 for 1k account

Use size=2 ; 0.2 ; 0.02 (based on an account size of 100k, 10k, 1k) if you want similar performances to the pictures below.

-Trailing_Stop   ---   uses some sort of trailing stop (added with version 1.1). Default is true (so it is active). It helps improve performance (change to false if you don't want it).

-Balance_Average   ---   doubles the lot size used based on internal parameters (added with version 1.2). Default is true (so it is active). It helps improve performance (change to false if you don't want it). Please, change it to false if you use other algorithms or trade manually with the same account. 

The price will certainly increase. No date is set. It may be the next week or the next month but it will surely happen based on external reasons. The full price is set to be around 2000$. You don't need to buy it immediately unless you want to immediately get the benefits of this algorithm while also sparing a good amount of money. 

Also, the algorithm has been in drawdown in the last 2 weeks, so it is likely to be profitable over the next days. It's not certain but the backtest would suggest so.

Can be used with prop-firms. I've seen an algorithm that makes you pass some prop-firm challenges here in the market. Not sure if that works but my algorithm is surely better to be used after the challenges (it might take quite some time or increased risk to pass the challenges while respecting the drawdown limitations). You can use it for challenges too of course though. Actually, i added the martingale with the idea of passing the challenges. Just be careful and know you might fail a couple before actually succeeding in passing 2 challenges and then get an account.

This said, I wish you success.

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3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Ivan Simonika
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Kirill Borovskii
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
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