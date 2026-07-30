Ultimate Bollinger Bands D

If you don't want to trade Bollinger Bands manually, staring at the charts for hours in fear of missing the perfect entry, Ultimate Bollinger Bands D is here to trade in your stead. Based on a carefully analyzed backtest of 2+ years on Gold (XAUUSD), this EA has shown quite the overperformance that surprised me as well. 

Backtest results:

  • Over 325% profit, trading 1 lot per trade on a $100,000 initial balance.
  • 808 trades over more than 2 years of historical data.
  • Maximum drawdown of 43% compared to the initial balance, which is relevant, but needed to achieve such performance. I had ways to reduce it, but it would have hindered adaptability to changing market conditions and overall performance. It was my choice to keep it that way to make the EA more robust.

All data shown in the pictures below is from IC Markets, using GMT+2 broker time. Always run your own backtest to confirm these settings work equally well on your broker's historical data — fine-tune if needed. I also backtested the EA with dukascopy data with the same settings and still had solid results.

Versatility

The EA can be adapted to any financial market (commodities, forex, etc.). The default settings are calibrated specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) — adjust the parameters accordingly if testing on a different instrument. From my experience, it works best on Gold.

Backtesting tip

Since the EA only evaluates candle opens, you can use "1 Minute OHLC" modelling for backtests instead of tick data. This runs significantly faster while producing nearly identical results — worth verifying for yourself. Use 30 minutes chart timeframe to get the most similar results.

Lot sizing

Lot size is fixed, not percentage-based. You're free to adjust the lot size manually at any time.

Input Parameters

  • SIZE — default: 0.01. Lot size parameter. Be very careful when changing it. Do not use negative numbers.
  • GMT — default: 2. Timezone parameter. Change it according to your broker's timezone. Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • Magic Number — default: 1. This MUST be different from any other EA's magic number on each specific chart to prevent conflicts (especially if you use this EA with different settings on the same instrument, as recommended). Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • EuroDST — default: false. Daylight saving time change for European brokers. Test it on "true" and "false" to see which solution works better for you.
  • length — default: 20. Bollinger Bands' period parameter. '20' is the most commonly used value.
  • numdevs — default: 2. Bollinger Bands' standard deviation parameter. '2' is the most commonly used value.
  • starttime — Trading starting hour: you can set numbers from 0 to 2400 using multiples of 100 (e.g. 100, 200, 300, ..., 1000, 1100, ...). For European brokers, make sure this value is lower than "endtime." Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • endtime — Trading ending hour: you can set numbers from 0 to 2400 using multiples of 100 (e.g. 100, 200, 300, ..., 1000, 1100, ...). IMPORTANT: if you set 2400, the parameter "CloseAtEnd" will not work properly when set to "true." Do not use negative numbers or decimals.
  • CloseAtEnd — default: true. This parameter closes the currently open trade when the time of the last closed bar is equal to or greater than "endtime." Set to "false" if you want to keep trades open overnight (the EA's performance will change completely — test it if you want to create something new).
  • Version — default: 1. Allowed numbers: 1 or 2. If set to 1, it will use the breakout logic, trying to follow the trend. If set to 2, it will use the false breakout logic, capitalizing on reversals. Do not use negative numbers or decimals. Do not use any number other than 1 or 2 (no trades will happen otherwise).
  • stopPercent — default: true. This parameter lets you choose the stop loss and take profit as a percentage (%) of the last closed bar's closing price. I created it specifically for Gold, since its value has changed so much over time. It can be used for any other instrument, but the difference from a normal price-based stop loss and take profit will be smaller, since the forex market moves more slowly. If set to "false," stop loss and take profit will be set in absolute price value (e.g. 0.005$).
  • mystop — default: 5(%). Stop loss parameter. Do not use negative numbers. Decimals can be used. Inactive if set to zero. (It may look like a wide stop loss, but it is meant only for emergency situations. The EA barely uses it at all across the 2+ years of backtest.)
  • myprofit — default: 0(%). Take profit parameter. Do not use negative numbers. Decimals can be used. Inactive if set to zero.

Exit logic:

The EA closes a position only if stop loss or take profit is triggered, if the time of the last bar is equal to or greater than "endtime" (when CloseAtEnd is set to true), or if the conditions to reverse the position are met (in which case the EA closes the current open position and immediately opens another one in the opposite direction).

Be careful when changing "myprofit" and "mystop": stop loss and take profit are the two most overfitting-prone parameters of this EA.

Leave a comment on the EA's page if you need help setting any parameter, or for any other question. I'll answer as soon as possible.

Chart TimeFrame: 30 minutes. You may change it but further backtests will be needed (as well as parameters fine-tuning).

Account type needed: Any, as long as you trade with this EA only. Otherwise, use a hedging account.

If you are new to lot sizing, modify SIZE in backtest and check the largest and average profits and losses at the end of it. This way you'll understand how much risk you are taking before actually trading with the new lot size you decided.

The pictures show the backtesting results of my default settings. Change only the GMT parameter according to your broker's timezone to obtain similar backtesting results.

No martingale, no grid trading or stuff like that. The EA opens only one position at a time.

Please, be aware that drawdowns can happen and are part of the process. This is not a get rich quick scheme (even though the backtesting results are truly good). Always test the algorithm in a demo account first.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Differently than Trend Master D, my previous EA, Ultimate Bollinger Bands D is more raw and meant to exploit these years of high Gold volatility. Of course, you can use both EAs together to diversify your portfolio.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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Alessandro Degli
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Alessandro Degli 2026.08.01 10:28 
 

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