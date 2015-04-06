Axe Turtle Soup
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.80
- Activations: 5
Short Summary: A high-precision Expert Advisor built on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Turtle Soup / Liquidity Sweep methodology. The algorithm automatically identifies false breakouts above/below key structural levels (Session Highs/Lows, Equal Highs/Lows), sweeps institutional liquidity, and enters high-probability reversal trades with strict risk controls.
🌟 Key Features:
-
Automated Liquidity Detection: Real-time tracking of major liquidity pools (Asian Session High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Key Swing Points).
-
Sweep Validation Engine: Advanced algorithm confirming immediate price rejection and structural shift (MSS / ChOCH) right after the sweep.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Fixed Risk % per trade, automatic Stop Loss placed beyond the liquidity wick, and dynamic Risk-to-Reward ratio targets.
-
Session & Spread Filters: Customizable trading hours (London & New York Killzones) with high-spread and slippage protection.
-
Mobile Push Notifications: Real-time alerts sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app via MetaQuotes ID upon trade execution or closure.
📊 Trading Recommendations:
-
Recommended Assets: WTI, BRENT, XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1.
-
Prop Firm Friendly: Designed with strict risk limits suitable for evaluation challenges and live funded accounts.