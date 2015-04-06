Axe Turtle Soup

Short Summary: A high-precision Expert Advisor built on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Turtle Soup / Liquidity Sweep methodology. The algorithm automatically identifies false breakouts above/below key structural levels (Session Highs/Lows, Equal Highs/Lows), sweeps institutional liquidity, and enters high-probability reversal trades with strict risk controls.

🌟 Key Features:

  • Automated Liquidity Detection: Real-time tracking of major liquidity pools (Asian Session High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Key Swing Points).

  • Sweep Validation Engine: Advanced algorithm confirming immediate price rejection and structural shift (MSS / ChOCH) right after the sweep.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Fixed Risk % per trade, automatic Stop Loss placed beyond the liquidity wick, and dynamic Risk-to-Reward ratio targets.

  • Session & Spread Filters: Customizable trading hours (London & New York Killzones) with high-spread and slippage protection.

  • Mobile Push Notifications: Real-time alerts sent directly to your MetaTrader mobile app via MetaQuotes ID upon trade execution or closure.

📊 Trading Recommendations:

  • Recommended Assets: WTI, BRENT, XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1.

  • Prop Firm Friendly: Designed with strict risk limits suitable for evaluation challenges and live funded accounts.


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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