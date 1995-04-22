EA crossover
- 专家
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Olamide Daniel AdebayoExploring the market
- 版本: 1.3
A dual moving-average crossover Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide traders with a transparent, rule-based trading system that is both easy to understand and highly customizable. Rather than relying on hidden algorithms or complex decision-making processes, this EA uses the classic crossover of two moving averages to identify potential market trends and generate buy or sell signals. Every aspect of the strategy can be adjusted, allowing traders to tailor the system to different market conditions, trading styles, and financial instruments.