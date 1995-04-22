XAU Swing Structure Rider H4

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus

Version: 1.10

What it is

XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 is a swing-oriented Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. It participates when market structure supports a directional swing and manages risk with selectable exit modes (including reward–risk style targets and an optional volatility trail).

Built for structured swing participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and your own risk profile before any live use.

This product is a technical price-structure system. It does not use bank order flow, real DOM liquidity maps, or news-API discretion.

Advantages

Gold-family chart validation (XAUUSD / GOLD variants); non-gold charts will not trade

Clean risk controls: fixed lots or percent-of-equity sizing

Optional daily loss soft halt for new entries

UTC-aware session filters you can disable for pure-signal mode

On-chart status panel for sessions, offset, symbol OK, and lot mode

Features

Designed around H4 gold swing structure participation

Selectable exit / risk style (reverse, RR presets, ATR trail) without publishing exact entry math

Magic number isolation and max hold bars

Slippage / min-lot broker floors

English comments and Market-ready packaging

Exact structure thresholds and entry equations are product internals — not published here.

Inputs (parameter list)

Position sizing

Input Description InpLots Fixed lot size (default 0.01) InpMinLot Broker minimum lot floor InpUseRiskPerTrade If true, size by % of equity per trade InpRiskPercent Equity % risked when risk mode is on InpMaxRiskPerDayPercent Soft halt after daily loss % (0 = off)

Time / UTC sessions

Input Description InpAutoUtcOffset Auto-detect broker vs UTC offset InpUtcOffsetHours Manual offset hours if auto is off InpUseUtcSessions true = filter entries by sessions; false = pure signal InpSessionAsia Asia window filter (UTC) InpSessionLondon London window filter (UTC) InpSessionNewYork New York window filter (UTC)

Strategy / exits (high level)

Input Description InpRiskMode Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail) InpRR Reward–risk multiplier when used InpTrailAtrPeriod ATR period for trail mode InpTrailAtrMult ATR multiple for trail mode InpMagic Magic number InpMaxHoldBars Maximum bars to hold a position InpSlippagePoints Max slippage in points InpAtrPeriod ATR period used in risk distance context InpDepth Structure sensitivity knob (internal)

Display

Input Description InpShowPanel Show / hide on-chart status panel

Recommended setup

Item Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym) Timeframe H4 Lots Start small — fixed 0.01 or low risk % Account Demo first with your broker’s spreads

Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.

Illustrative research note (not a promise)

Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window

(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:

Metric Value Net ~$1,853.94 Profit Factor ~2.38 Max DD % ~3.49% Trades ~57

Not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.

Risk notice

Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot and daily risk inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.