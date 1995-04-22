XAU Swing Structure Rider
- Эксперты
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Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | Quant Systems и MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
Я разрабатываю систематические торговые инструменты, которые снижают эмоциональные решения и делают исполнение, риск и тестирование понятнее для розничных и prop-ориентированных трейдеров.
Обо мне
- Версия: 1.10
- Активации: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.10
What it is
XAU Swing Structure Rider H4 is a swing-oriented Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. It participates when market structure supports a directional swing and manages risk with selectable exit modes (including reward–risk style targets and an optional volatility trail).
Built for structured swing participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and your own risk profile before any live use.
This product is a technical price-structure system. It does not use bank order flow, real DOM liquidity maps, or news-API discretion.
Advantages
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Gold-family chart validation (XAUUSD / GOLD variants); non-gold charts will not trade
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Clean risk controls: fixed lots or percent-of-equity sizing
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Optional daily loss soft halt for new entries
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UTC-aware session filters you can disable for pure-signal mode
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On-chart status panel for sessions, offset, symbol OK, and lot mode
Features
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Designed around H4 gold swing structure participation
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Selectable exit / risk style (reverse, RR presets, ATR trail) without publishing exact entry math
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Magic number isolation and max hold bars
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Slippage / min-lot broker floors
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English comments and Market-ready packaging
Exact structure thresholds and entry equations are product internals — not published here.
Inputs (parameter list)
Position sizing
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Input
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Description
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InpLots
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Fixed lot size (default 0.01)
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InpMinLot
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Broker minimum lot floor
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InpUseRiskPerTrade
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If true, size by % of equity per trade
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InpRiskPercent
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Equity % risked when risk mode is on
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InpMaxRiskPerDayPercent
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Soft halt after daily loss % (0 = off)
Time / UTC sessions
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Input
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Description
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InpAutoUtcOffset
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Auto-detect broker vs UTC offset
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InpUtcOffsetHours
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Manual offset hours if auto is off
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InpUseUtcSessions
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true = filter entries by sessions; false = pure signal
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InpSessionAsia
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Asia window filter (UTC)
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InpSessionLondon
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London window filter (UTC)
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InpSessionNewYork
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New York window filter (UTC)
Strategy / exits (high level)
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Input
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Description
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InpRiskMode
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Exit style selector (reverse / RR / trail)
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InpRR
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Reward–risk multiplier when used
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InpTrailAtrPeriod
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ATR period for trail mode
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InpTrailAtrMult
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ATR multiple for trail mode
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InpMagic
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Magic number
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InpMaxHoldBars
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Maximum bars to hold a position
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InpSlippagePoints
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Max slippage in points
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InpAtrPeriod
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ATR period used in risk distance context
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InpDepth
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Structure sensitivity knob (internal)
Display
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Input
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Description
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InpShowPanel
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Show / hide on-chart status panel
Recommended setup
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Item
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Recommendation
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Symbol
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XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
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Timeframe
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H4
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Lots
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Start small — fixed 0.01 or low risk %
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Account
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Demo first with your broker’s spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use a last ~2 years filtered window
(2024-08-03 → 2026-07-31), XAUUSD H4, 0.01 lots, deposit model $5,000:
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Metric
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Value
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Net
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~$1,853.94
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Profit Factor
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~2.38
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Max DD %
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~3.49%
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Trades
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~57
Not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot and daily risk inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.