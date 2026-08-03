XAUUSDabc AIEA

HengYi Strategy EA｜XAUUSD Gold Low-Frequency Composite Automated Trading System

Internal referral rule: Each subsequent rental will increase the original price by 960 USD.

HengYi Strategy EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It supports Gold only and integrates two mature trading logics; users can select the operating mode as needed.

▫️Single Trade Completion Mode

Only one order is held at any time. The EA waits for the next entry signal only after the current order is fully closed by take-profit or stop-loss. No position stacking, clear risk control, conservative trading style.

▫️Floating Profit Pyramiding Mode

Additional positions are opened in the same trend once the initial order generates positive floating profit to capture trending moves of Gold. Built-in maximum position limit prevents excessive market exposure.

Core Advantages

✅ Strategy Exclusive Instrument: XAUUSD / GOLD only

✅ Minimum Account Requirement: 2000 USD

✅ Dedicated Chart: Runs exclusively on H1 (1-Hour) timeframe

✅ Two integrated trading logics, select one for operation

✅ Compatible with standard broker accounts, high tolerance to spread variations

✅ VPS deployment recommended for non-stop 5×23 hours automated operation

⚠️IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER