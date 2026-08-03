XAUUSDabc AIEA

  • Experts
  • Jin Mu He
    Jin Mu He

    Jin Mu He

    🤖恒一策略ProMax
    💹求万全者必不得全
    🤖机器人@恒一策略
    🤖十年执行一招10万遍
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
HengYi Strategy EA｜XAUUSD Gold Low-Frequency Composite Automated Trading System
Internal referral rule: Each subsequent rental will increase the original price by 960 USD.
HengYi Strategy EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It supports Gold only and integrates two mature trading logics; users can select the operating mode as needed.
▫️Single Trade Completion Mode
Only one order is held at any time. The EA waits for the next entry signal only after the current order is fully closed by take-profit or stop-loss. No position stacking, clear risk control, conservative trading style.
▫️Floating Profit Pyramiding Mode
Additional positions are opened in the same trend once the initial order generates positive floating profit to capture trending moves of Gold. Built-in maximum position limit prevents excessive market exposure.
Core Advantages
✅ Strategy Exclusive Instrument: XAUUSD / GOLD only
✅ Minimum Account Requirement: 2000 USD
✅ Dedicated Chart: Runs exclusively on H1 (1-Hour) timeframe
✅ Two integrated trading logics, select one for operation
✅ Compatible with standard broker accounts, high tolerance to spread variations
✅ VPS deployment recommended for non-stop 5×23 hours automated operation
⚠️IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER
No automated trading robot can guarantee profitability. Backtest and demo trading results do not represent future live market performance. Gold carries high volatility and risks of capital loss.
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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GOLDabc EA
Jin Mu He
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恒一策略 EA｜黄金 XAUUSD 低频复合型自动化交易系统，每出租一次原有价格上加960美金，以此内推。 恒一策略 EA |专为黄金 XAUUSD打造，仅支持黄金品种，内置两套成熟交易逻辑，可按需选择运行模式。 ️一单一结模式 ：对标截图1-2示例图  同一时段仅持有一张订单，订单完成止盈或止损全部平仓后，才会等待下一次进场信号，无持仓叠加，风控清晰，风格稳健。 ️浮盈加仓模式：对标截图3-4示例图 订单产生正向浮盈后触发顺势加仓，捕捉黄金趋势行情；内置仓位上限约束，防范过度敞口风险。 核心优势 策略专属品种：XAUUSD GOLD 一单一结门槛：500美金门槛可运行   浮盈加仓 门槛：2000 美金门槛可运行 策略专属图表：仅在H1小时图表运行 两套策略逻辑集成一体：二选一运行 适配券商标准账户：对点差包容度高 推荐 VPS 部署：支持 5×23 小时不间断挂机 ️重要风险声明 自动化交易机器人无法确保盈利，回测与模拟盘结果不代表未来实盘表现。黄金波动较大，存在本金亏损风险。 建议先在模拟账户长期测试调试，实盘仅使用闲置资金。滑点、网络中断、
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