XAUUSDabc AIEA
HengYi Strategy EA｜XAUUSD Gold Low-Frequency Composite Automated Trading System
Internal referral rule: Each subsequent rental will increase the original price by 960 USD.
HengYi Strategy EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It supports Gold only and integrates two mature trading logics; users can select the operating mode as needed.
▫️Single Trade Completion Mode
Only one order is held at any time. The EA waits for the next entry signal only after the current order is fully closed by take-profit or stop-loss. No position stacking, clear risk control, conservative trading style.
▫️Floating Profit Pyramiding Mode
Additional positions are opened in the same trend once the initial order generates positive floating profit to capture trending moves of Gold. Built-in maximum position limit prevents excessive market exposure.
Core Advantages
✅ Strategy Exclusive Instrument: XAUUSD / GOLD only
✅ Minimum Account Requirement: 2000 USD
✅ Dedicated Chart: Runs exclusively on H1 (1-Hour) timeframe
✅ Two integrated trading logics, select one for operation
✅ Compatible with standard broker accounts, high tolerance to spread variations
✅ VPS deployment recommended for non-stop 5×23 hours automated operation
⚠️IMPORTANT RISK DISCLAIMER
No automated trading robot can guarantee profitability. Backtest and demo trading results do not represent future live market performance. Gold carries high volatility and risks of capital loss.