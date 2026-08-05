MArketPowerandPips

Market Power & Pips Dashboard V3.0 combines market strength analysis, pip tracking, and volatility measurement into one elegant, easy-to-use dashboard, giving traders a clear overview of current market conditions without unnecessary complexity.

Benefits

  • Measure real buying and selling pressure.
  • Track daily and weekly market movement.
  • Identify strong and weak trading sessions.
  • Understand current market volatility instantly.
  • Improve trade timing with real-time market statistics.
  • Reduce chart clutter by combining multiple metrics into one dashboard.

Buying & Selling Power

  • Calculates daily buyer vs seller dominance.
  • Displays live bullish and bearish strength.
  • Easy-to-read visual power bars.
  • Optional percentage display.

Today's Live Pips

  • Shows how many pips the market has moved today.
  • Updates automatically with every new price movement.

Yesterday's Total Pips

  • Displays the complete pip movement from the previous trading day.
  • Useful for comparing current market activity.

Last Week Total Pips

  • Measures total market movement during the previous trading week.
  • Helps evaluate recent market volatility.

Volatility Rating
The indicator compares today's movement with the Average Daily Range (ADR) and classifies market conditions as:

  • Low Volatility
  • Medium Volatility
  • High Volatility
  • Extreme Volatility

This helps traders avoid slow markets and identify high-momentum trading opportunities.


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