MArketPowerandPips
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Market Power & Pips Dashboard V3.0 combines market strength analysis, pip tracking, and volatility measurement into one elegant, easy-to-use dashboard, giving traders a clear overview of current market conditions without unnecessary complexity.
Benefits
- Measure real buying and selling pressure.
- Track daily and weekly market movement.
- Identify strong and weak trading sessions.
- Understand current market volatility instantly.
- Improve trade timing with real-time market statistics.
- Reduce chart clutter by combining multiple metrics into one dashboard.
✅ Buying & Selling Power
- Calculates daily buyer vs seller dominance.
- Displays live bullish and bearish strength.
- Easy-to-read visual power bars.
- Optional percentage display.
✅ Today's Live Pips
- Shows how many pips the market has moved today.
- Updates automatically with every new price movement.
✅ Yesterday's Total Pips
- Displays the complete pip movement from the previous trading day.
- Useful for comparing current market activity.
✅ Last Week Total Pips
- Measures total market movement during the previous trading week.
- Helps evaluate recent market volatility.
✅ Volatility Rating
The indicator compares today's movement with the Average Daily Range (ADR) and classifies market conditions as:
- Low Volatility
- Medium Volatility
- High Volatility
- Extreme Volatility
This helps traders avoid slow markets and identify high-momentum trading opportunities.