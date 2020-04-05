EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA MT5
- Experts
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Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.0
EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5 A high-performance automated trend breakout system designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD). Key Features: - EMA Volatility Crossover Strategy - ATR Dynamic Volatility Filtering - Hardened Risk Management & Lot Sizing - Small Account Ready: Operates safely from $30 - Exness Partner Integration Recommended Broker & IB Partner Link: Register under Exness Partner Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp (Partner ID: rk7rnl25jp)