EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA MT5

EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5 A high-performance automated trend breakout system designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD). Key Features: - EMA Volatility Crossover Strategy - ATR Dynamic Volatility Filtering - Hardened Risk Management & Lot Sizing - Small Account Ready: Operates safely from $30 - Exness Partner Integration Recommended Broker & IB Partner Link: Register under Exness Partner Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp (Partner ID: rk7rnl25jp)
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Phan Van Khoa
Experts
StatArb Fader Pro — XAUUSDm M5 Expert Advisor Fade the extremes. Not the trend. StatArb Fader Pro is a statistical-arbitrage mean-reversion Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSDm (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . Instead of chasing breakouts, it fades stretched price extremes when the market is in a range-bound regime — one isolated position at a time, with strict ATR-based risk control on every trade. Key Features Bollinger Band Extreme Fade — 20-period / 3.5-deviation bands detect stretched p
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot for MetaTrader 5. How it works Opens a Buy when price closes below the lower Bollinger Band and ADX indicates a ranging market. Open
FREE
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 A professional multi-indicator Expert Advisor designed for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD to identify high-probability entry points. Key Features Multi-Indicator Confluence: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation Built-in Risk Management: Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop Margin Check: Verifies sufficient free margin before e
FREE
Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA for MetaTrader 5 A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) with controlled martingale and strict drawdown limits. Key Features: - Smart Grid: Dynamic spacing based on ATR volatility - Controlled Martingale: Limited multiplier with hard drawdown stop - Risk Guard: Max lot cap and equity-based position sizing - Auto Recovery: Grid closes at aggregate break-even target - Gold Optimized: Tuned specifically for XAUUSD M15/H1 - Built-in Safety: Emergency shu
FREE
Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
The Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that detects price consolidation zones and executes breakout trades using market orders. It monitors price action in real time, identifies accumulation and range-bound phases, and enters positions when the price breaks decisively beyond established support or resistance levels. This EA follows a systematic breakout strategy. It eliminates emotional decision-making by entering trades when price breaks above the lookback high
FREE
EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro for MetaTrader 5 A sophisticated hedging strategy Expert Advisor with dynamic trailing stop loss for automatic profit locking. Key Features: - Dynamic Hedging: Counter-positions to lock profits during drawdown - Trailing Stop: Smart trailing adapts to market volatility - Risk Management: Fixed lot with max position limits - Multi-Symbol: Works on any symbol and timeframe - Zero Martingale: No grid, no lot doubling - Account Friendly: Safe for $30+ accounts Recommende
FREE
Macd Rsi Trend Engine EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 Dual-Confirmation Trend and Divergence Trading System Introduction The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 combines two of the most widely respected technical indicators in institutional trading — the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — into a single, unified algorithmic framework. Rather than acting on either indicator independently, this Expert Advisor requires confirmation from both before committing capital, dramatically
FREE
EMA Breakout Old Draft
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA for MetaTrader 5 An automated trend-following trading strategy designed to capture strong momentum breakouts in XAUUSD (Gold) using Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers. Key Features: EMA Cloud Breakout: Fast & Slow EMA crossover confirmation ADX Trend Filter: Ensures entries occur only during high-volatility trends Trailing Stop Loss: Automatically locks in profits as price advances Account Safety: Fixed risk per trade with tight stop loss Backtest Metrics (1
FREE
RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA for MetaTrader 5 A professional automated trading system combining RSI (Relative Strength Index) and Bollinger Bands for high-precision mean-reversion entries on XAUUSD (Gold) M5 . Key Features: Dual Confirmation: RSI oversold/overbought + Bollinger Band boundary touch Optimized Timeframe: XAUUSD M5 for maximum trade opportunities Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity Small Account Ready: Operates safely on accounts from $30 No Martingale /
FREE
Wick Fill Hedge for Gold M5
Phan Van Khoa
Experts
Wick Fill Hedge for Gold M5 is an Expert Advisor built for traders who want a structured wick-fill entry model on Gold charts. The trading logic is designed around three core steps: 1. A directional impulse must appear first. 2. Price must sweep a recent liquidity level. 3. The setup is confirmed only after the candle closes back in the reversal direction. The Expert Advisor scans both BUY and SELL opportunities on the M5 timeframe. It can keep hedge exposure on both sides, manage positions
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