Macd Rsi Trend Engine EA MT5

MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5

Dual-Confirmation Trend and Divergence Trading System

Introduction

The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 combines two of the most widely respected technical indicators in institutional trading — the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — into a single, unified algorithmic framework. Rather than acting on either indicator independently, this Expert Advisor requires confirmation from both before committing capital, dramatically reducing the incidence of false signals that plague single-indicator systems. The result is a high-probability trend-following engine that excels in markets exhibiting clear directional movement.

This EA was developed for traders who understand that confluence is the cornerstone of consistent trading performance. The MACD component identifies shifts in momentum and trend direction through its signal line crossovers and histogram dynamics, while the RSI component validates whether those momentum shifts occur within statistically favourable overbought or oversold zones. By demanding that both indicators align before entry, the system naturally filters out low-quality signals during ranging or choppy market conditions where many automated systems fail.

Beyond basic confirmation, the MACD RSI Trend Engine incorporates hidden and regular divergence detection as a secondary entry mechanism. Divergence between price action and the MACD or RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, often foreshadowing significant trend reversals before price confirms them. The EA automatically scans for both bullish and bearish divergence patterns across multiple bar counts, providing early entry into emerging reversals while maintaining strict risk controls.

Risk management is comprehensively integrated throughout the system. The EA features adaptive stop loss placement based on recent Average True Range (ATR) values, ensuring that stops are positioned at technically meaningful levels rather than arbitrary distances. Trailing stops, breakeven management, and time-based trade filters further enhance capital protection. The system is fully customisable through its extensive input parameters, allowing traders to optimise for different market conditions and risk tolerances.

Key Features

  • MACD + RSI Dual Confirmation — Every trade signal requires favourable alignment from both the MACD (signal line crossover and histogram direction) and RSI (value above/below threshold with slope confirmation). This dual-gate mechanism eliminates the majority of false entries that single-indicator strategies generate.
  • Hidden and Regular Divergence Detection — The EA automatically identifies both regular and hidden divergence on the MACD and RSI indicators. Regular divergence signals potential trend reversals, while hidden divergence indicates trend continuation. This feature captures high-probability entries that most automated systems cannot detect.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis — Configure separate MACD and RSI parameters for the execution timeframe and a higher timeframe validation layer. Trades are permitted only when both timeframes agree on trend direction, adding a structural layer of confluence that aligns short-term entries with intermediate-term trend.
  • Adaptive ATR-Based Stop Loss — Instead of fixed stop distances, the EA calculates stop loss based on a multiplier of the current Average True Range. This ensures that stops expand during high volatility to avoid being prematurely stopped out, and contract during low volatility to maintain appropriate risk levels.
  • Dynamic Position Sizing — Choose between fixed lot sizes, percentage-based sizing, or ATR-adaptive sizing where the lot size adjusts based on current volatility. The risk-based mode calculates lot size using stop distance and a specified percentage risk per trade, standardising risk exposure across varying market conditions.
  • Divergence Sensitivity Control — Fine-tune the divergence detection algorithm through configurable bar lookback periods, divergence strength thresholds, and confirmation requirements. This allows the EA to adapt to different market regimes — wider settings for trending markets, tighter settings for range-bound conditions.
  • Comprehensive Signal Filter Suite — Beyond the core indicators, the EA includes a trend filter (based on price relative to a configurable moving average), a volatility filter (minimum ATR threshold to avoid low-volatility whipsaw), and a volume-based filter for platforms supporting tick volume.
  • Session and Time Filters — Configure the EA to operate during specific trading sessions (London, New York, Asian) or within user-defined hours. A built-in news filter can optionally skip trades during high-impact economic releases, protecting the account from unpredictable volatility spikes.
  • Partial Profit Taking — The EA supports up to three take-profit levels with adjustable allocation percentages. This allows the system to secure profits incrementally while letting a portion of the position run for larger trend moves.
  • Real-Time Dashboard — On-chart display provides current MACD and RSI values, divergence status, trend direction indicator, open trade details, and account performance statistics. All critical information is visible without switching windows.

Recommended Parameters

Timeframes

  • Execution timeframe: M15 or H1
  • Higher timeframe filter: H4 or Daily
  • Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD

MACD Settings

  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • Signal SMA: 9

RSI Settings

  • RSI period: 14
  • Overbought threshold: 70
  • Oversold threshold: 30
  • RSI slope confirmation bars: 3

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: 0.5% to 2.0%
  • ATR multiplier for stop: 1.5 to 3.0
  • Maximum spread: 30 points

Trade Management

  • Take profit level 1: 60 points (40% allocation)
  • Take profit level 2: 120 points (30% allocation)
  • Take profit level 3: 200 points (30% allocation)
  • Trailing stop activation: 50 points
  • Breakeven activation: 40 points

Trading Strategy

Primary Entry — Dual Confirmation Mode. The EA first evaluates the MACD for a signal line crossover aligned with histogram direction. A bullish signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and the histogram is rising from below zero. Concurrently, the RSI must be above the oversold threshold (default 30) and rising, indicating that momentum is shifting bullishly but not yet overextended. For bearish signals, the inverse conditions apply. Both conditions must be satisfied within a configurable confirmation window for the trade to execute.

Secondary Entry — Divergence Mode. When the MACD makes a higher low while price makes a lower low (bullish divergence) or the MACD makes a lower high while price makes a higher high (bearish divergence), the EA flags a potential reversal. The divergence signal is strengthened when confirmed by RSI divergence or when the RSI exits oversold/overbought territory. Trades enter after a confirmation candle closes, ensuring that the divergence has been validated by price action.

Trend Validation Layer. If the higher timeframe trend filter is enabled, the EA checks the trend direction on the selected higher timeframe before any entry. Long trades are restricted to uptrends, and short trades to downtrends, preventing counter-trend divergence trades during strong directional moves where they have lower probability of success.

Exit Strategy. The EA employs a multi-level take profit structure that locks in profits incrementally. Stop loss is initially placed using the ATR-based calculation, then transitions to a trailing stop once the price reaches the trailing activation threshold. The breakeven function moves the stop to entry plus a buffer after the price reaches the breakeven activation level, ensuring that no winning trade results in a loss.

Recommendations

  • Broker: ECN/STP with competitive spreads and minimal requotes
  • Minimum Deposit: $300 for micro accounts, $1,500 for standard risk profiles
  • Leverage: 1:30 minimum, 1:100 recommended for optimal margin utilisation
  • Environment: VPS hosting with low-latency connectivity to your broker server
  • Market Conditions: Performs best in trending markets; reduce position size during expected low-volatility periods
  • Backtesting: Minimum 12 months of quality tick data required; use 99.9% modelling quality

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 is an automated trading system that executes predefined strategies based on technical indicator logic. Past performance of backtested or forward-tested results does not guarantee future profitability. There is no guarantee that the divergence detection or dual-confirmation mechanisms will prevent losses. Users should conduct their own due diligence and risk assessment before trading with real funds. The software developer accepts no responsibility for trading losses incurred through the use of this product. Always trade responsibly, use stop losses, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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