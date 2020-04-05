xuepro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on one simple market principle: price spends most of its life inside a volatility envelope, and the moves actually worth trading begin the moment it leaves that envelope with conviction.





How it trades

Entry: Keltner Channel (EMA + ATR) breakout, confirmed on closed candles only

Stop Loss / Take Profit: calculated from live ATR, fully adaptive to volatility

Trend filter: an optional higher-timeframe EMA keeps the EA on the side of the dominant trend

Volatility regime filter: compares current ATR against its own long-term average, so the EA stands aside in flat, rangebound conditions where breakouts fail most often

Anti-chase filter: if a candle has already run too far past the band, the signal is skipped instead of buying the top

Break-even + partial close: secures a portion of the position and moves the stop into profit once the trade reaches your chosen R multiple

ATR trailing stop: lets strong breakouts run instead of capping every winner at a fixed target

Daily equity protection: trading stops for the rest of the day once your defined drawdown limit is hit

Spread filter and session filter: avoids expensive spreads and thin, low-liquidity hours

One position at a time. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens.

Built for real trading conditions





Recommended use

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account: ECN / Raw spread account

Minimum deposit: from $200 with 0.5–1% risk per trade

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation