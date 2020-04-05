Xuepro

xuepro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on one simple market principle: price spends most of its life inside a volatility envelope, and the moves actually worth trading begin the moment it leaves that envelope with conviction.


How it trades

Entry: Keltner Channel (EMA + ATR) breakout, confirmed on closed candles only

Stop Loss / Take Profit: calculated from live ATR, fully adaptive to volatility

Trend filter: an optional higher-timeframe EMA keeps the EA on the side of the dominant trend

Volatility regime filter: compares current ATR against its own long-term average, so the EA stands aside in flat, rangebound conditions where breakouts fail most often

Anti-chase filter: if a candle has already run too far past the band, the signal is skipped instead of buying the top

Break-even + partial close: secures a portion of the position and moves the stop into profit once the trade reaches your chosen R multiple

ATR trailing stop: lets strong breakouts run instead of capping every winner at a fixed target

Daily equity protection: trading stops for the rest of the day once your defined drawdown limit is hit

Spread filter and session filter: avoids expensive spreads and thin, low-liquidity hours

One position at a time. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens.

Built for real trading conditions


Recommended use

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account: ECN / Raw spread account

Minimum deposit: from $200 with 0.5–1% risk per trade

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation

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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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QuantGoldMaster
Wasupol Kongdetudomkul
Experts
Quant Gold Master  Five independent strategies in one MT5 robot, switched by an ADX market regime filter. Hard stop loss on every trade. Full description Quant Gold Master is one Expert Advisor that carries five separate trading techniques instead of one. Each technique is a complete entry method on its own. What connects them is a market regime filter: the robot measures whether the market is directional or flat, and only lets the techniques that suit the current state open trades. Trend me
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