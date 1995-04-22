QuantGoldMaster

Quant Gold Master





Five independent strategies in one MT5 robot, switched by an ADX market regime filter. Hard stop loss on every trade.





Full description





Quant Gold Master is one Expert Advisor that carries five separate trading techniques instead of one. Each technique is a complete entry method on its own. What connects them is a market regime filter: the robot measures whether the market is directional or flat, and only lets the techniques that suit the current state open trades. Trend methods are switched off in a flat market, and the mean reversion method is switched off in a trending market, so the techniques never work against each other.





There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down and no recovery multiplier. A losing trade is closed by its stop loss and the robot moves on.





The five techniques





1. EMA trend following A fast EMA crossing a slow EMA, confirmed by the closing price being on the same side of the slow EMA. This is the classic time series momentum entry and it only runs while ADX confirms a directional market.





2. Donchian volatility breakout The robot stores the highest high and the lowest low of the last N completed bars. A trade is taken when a bar closes beyond that channel by a margin proportional to current ATR, so a marginal touch of the level is not treated as a breakout.





3. Bollinger band and fast RSI mean reversion A trade is taken against the move when a bar closes outside the Bollinger band and the fast RSI is simultaneously at an extreme. This is the only technique allowed to work in a flat market, and it is the only one switched off when ADX is high.





4. Trend pullback continuation While the fast EMA, the slow EMA and price all agree on a direction, the robot waits for the slow RSI to fall into a pullback zone and then turn back out of it, with the bar touching the fast EMA. It joins an existing trend after a retracement rather than at the breakout point.



