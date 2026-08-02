Exclusivissimo Candlesticks Patterns is an institutional-grade Price Action indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. Built upon the strict, classic literature of Steve Nison, this tool does not merely look for visual shapes; it mathematically filters market context to provide only high-probability reversal and continuation signals.

Forget cluttered charts and false signals. This indicator features a Strict Hierarchical Engine that prioritizes macro patterns over micro patterns, ensuring your chart remains impeccably clean. Colored candles highlight the precise entry points while leaving the rest of the chart transparent and easy to read.

Key Features & Institutional Filters

Smart Location Filters: Patterns like Engulfing, Morning Stars, and Abandoned Babies are only validated if they occur at high-value liquidity zones.

Real-Market Adaptability: Unlike theoretical textbook indicators, our algorithm is adapted for modern electronic markets. It accounts for tick-volume realistic wicks and functional body gaps.

Anti-Climax Quantitative Filter: The "Three White Soldiers" and "Three Black Crows" patterns include an advanced mathematical filter to avoid exhaustion/climax traps, keeping you out of late entries.

Zero Repainting: The indicator reads closed data and strict real-time price action. It does not repaint or recalculate past signals.

The 9 High-Probability Patterns Detected Abandoned Baby (Bullish / Bearish) - Optimized for real-market body gaps. Morning Star & Evening Star Engulfing (Bullish / Bearish) - Strict solid-body mathematical validation. Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows - With adjustable wick tolerance and anti-climax protection. Dark Cloud Cover & Piercing Line Hammer & Shooting Star / Hanging Man - Operates without MA constraints to catch extreme exhaustion bottoms/tops. Tweezer Tops & Bottoms Harami (Inside Bar) (Bullish / Bearish) Marubozu (Bullish / Bearish) - Identifies true momentum ignition. Full Customization & Alerts You have absolute control over your trading terminal: Toggle ON/OFF any of the 9 patterns individually.

Adjust the Max Wick tolerance for specific patterns to suit your asset's volatility.

Comprehensive Alerts: Receive instant notifications via Terminal Popup, Push Notifications (Mobile MT5), and Sound Alerts the moment a pattern is confirmed.

How to Use: Simply attach the indicator to any timeframe (M5, M15, H1, or Daily recommended) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks). Green/Lime candles indicate Bullish patterns, while Red/Coral candles indicate Bearish patterns. Upgrade your Price Action trading with the precision of Exclusivissimo Invest algorithms!





