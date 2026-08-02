CandleSticks Patterns

Exclusivissimo Candlesticks Patterns is an institutional-grade Price Action indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. Built upon the strict, classic literature of Steve Nison, this tool does not merely look for visual shapes; it mathematically filters market context to provide only high-probability reversal and continuation signals.

Forget cluttered charts and false signals. This indicator features a Strict Hierarchical Engine that prioritizes macro patterns over micro patterns, ensuring your chart remains impeccably clean. Colored candles highlight the precise entry points while leaving the rest of the chart transparent and easy to read.

Key Features & Institutional Filters

  • Smart Location Filters: Patterns like Engulfing, Morning Stars, and Abandoned Babies are only validated if they occur at high-value liquidity zones.

  • Real-Market Adaptability: Unlike theoretical textbook indicators, our algorithm is adapted for modern electronic markets. It accounts for tick-volume realistic wicks and functional body gaps.

  • Anti-Climax Quantitative Filter: The "Three White Soldiers" and "Three Black Crows" patterns include an advanced mathematical filter to avoid exhaustion/climax traps, keeping you out of late entries.

  • Zero Repainting: The indicator reads closed data and strict real-time price action. It does not repaint or recalculate past signals.

The 9 High-Probability Patterns Detected

  1. Abandoned Baby (Bullish / Bearish) - Optimized for real-market body gaps.

  2. Morning Star & Evening Star

  3. Engulfing (Bullish / Bearish) - Strict solid-body mathematical validation.

  4. Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows - With adjustable wick tolerance and anti-climax protection.

  5. Dark Cloud Cover & Piercing Line

  6. Hammer & Shooting Star / Hanging Man - Operates without MA constraints to catch extreme exhaustion bottoms/tops.

  7. Tweezer Tops & Bottoms

  8. Harami (Inside Bar) (Bullish / Bearish)

  9. Marubozu (Bullish / Bearish) - Identifies true momentum ignition.

Full Customization & Alerts

You have absolute control over your trading terminal:

  • Toggle ON/OFF any of the 9 patterns individually.

  • Adjust the Max Wick tolerance for specific patterns to suit your asset's volatility.

  • Comprehensive Alerts: Receive instant notifications via Terminal Popup, Push Notifications (Mobile MT5), and Sound Alerts the moment a pattern is confirmed.


How to Use: Simply attach the indicator to any timeframe (M5, M15, H1, or Daily recommended) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks). Green/Lime candles indicate Bullish patterns, while Red/Coral candles indicate Bearish patterns.

Upgrade your Price Action trading with the precision of Exclusivissimo Invest algorithms!




Рекомендуем также
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance
Mohamed Emad
Индикаторы
Auto Fractal Support And Resistance is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed for traders who want to trade lower timeframes with higher timeframe accuracy. When your mouse cursor is on a line you can easily see fractal describtion and index of fractal candle  and timeframe of that fractal candle.  This indicator automatically detects H1 and D1 fractal levels and draws clean horizontal support and resistance lines on any lower timeframe chart (M1, M5, M15, M30). Now you can see where the
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Einstein Pivot Point
Luis Cesar Nunes Dos Santos
Индикаторы
Einstein Pivot Point indicator shows you hourly, weekly or monthly pivot points and support and resistance levels. You can choose 3 different formula for the support and resistance levels (Classic Formula, Woodie Pivot Points and Fibonacci Pivot Points). Einstein Pivot Point   will automatically calculate the p ivot point   and   support  and  resistance levels  on the basis of market data. Trading requires reference points (support and resistance), which are used to determine when to enter the
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Индикаторы
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Автоматически строит уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимальных и минимальных цен за указанный временной период Несколько баров   могут быть объединены: например, можно получить уровни Фибоначчи на основе максимумов и минимумов за 10 дней Моя утилита 1 : 66+ функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  по любым вопросам  |    Версия для MT4 Помогает увидеть потенциальные уровни разворота; Паттерны, сформированные на уровнях Фибоначчи, обычно сильнее; Значительно   сокращает   время,  
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Long Short Cointegration Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
Индикаторы
Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer An advanced tool for traders looking to profit from cointegration. Analyzes any asset pair for Long&Short strategies. What does the Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer do? Identifies cointegrated pairs that revert to the mean, ideal for profitable trades. Provides a detailed panel with statistical data for confident decisions. Works with any currency pair, on any timeframe. Find buying and selling opportunities based on cointegration. Minimize risks with a relia
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Индикаторы
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Alligator Modified — модификация классического индикатора Аллигатор для визуального определения направления рынка и моментов согласованного раскрытия его линий. Помимо Челюсти, Зубов и Губ индикатор отмечает ситуации, когда линии пересекаются и выстраиваются в правильном порядке. Это помогает отличать направленное раскрытие Аллигатора от периода, когда линии переплетены и не показывают согласованного движения. Сигнал на покупку появляется, когда Губы и Зубы пересекают Челюсть снизу вверх, после
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
Индикаторы
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Индикаторы
Trend Master Chart – это индикатор тренда, который вам нужен. Он накладывает диаграмму и использует цветовое кодирование для определения различных рыночных тенденций/движений. Он использует алгоритм, который объединяет две скользящие средние и разные осцилляторы. Периоды этих трех элементов можно изменить. Работает на любом таймфрейме и любой паре. С первого взгляда вы сможете определить восходящий или нисходящий тренд и различные точки входа в этот тренд. Например, во время заметного восходяще
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Support & Resistance - это модификация стандартного индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Индикатор работает на любых временных интервалах. Он отображает на графике уровни поддержки и сопротивления и позволяет установить уровни стоп-лосса и тейк-профита (их точные числовые значения вы можете узнать, наведя на уровни указатель мышки). Синие пунктирные линии - уровни поддержки. Красные пунктирные линии - уровни сопротивления. По желанию вы можете изменить вид и цвет этих линий. Если цена п
Fibonacci Trend Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBONACCI TREND Pro Smart Market Structure + Multi-Timeframe SuperTrend Dashboard The   FiboSuper   indicator is an advanced trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that blends three core methodologies of technical analysis:   Trend Following (EMA & SuperTrend) ,   Market Structure (ZigZag & Auto-Fibonacci) , and   Multi-Timeframe Confluence (Live Dashboard) . 1. On-Chart Components SuperTrend Line (Blue / Orange Dots): Blue Dots (Up Trend):   Indicates a   Bullish   market environment. Focus s
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Fibonacci Sniper XAUUSD
Luis Paulo de Oliveira
Индикаторы
GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 Описание GOLD FIBONACCI SNIPER M5 — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M5. Индикатор использует уровни коррекции Fibonacci в сочетании с анализом тренда, волатильности, свечных моделей и силы движения рынка для поиска высокоточных точек входа. Система автоматически определяет зоны коррекции между уровнями Fibonacci 38.2, 50 и 61.8, которые считаются важными институциональными уровнями реакции
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Индикаторы
Russian Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator — это мульти-таймфрейм инструмент технического анализа для MetaTrader 5. Индикатор использует анализ рыночной структуры на основе EMA совместно с мониторингом импульса, инструментами выравнивания тренда и настраиваемыми функциями фильтрации. Система разработана для помощи в анализе графиков на нескольких таймфреймах. Функции Анализ тренда EMA Индикатор использует EMA-расчёты для отображения структуры тренда и направления движения
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Индикаторы
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Cointegration Pair Trading Indicator
Lucas Baesso
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Cointegration Pair Trading Indicator Indicator for statistical and quantitative pair trading strategies. You can perform Long&Short or Long&Long/Short&Short between two different assets. The indicator performs a series of statistical tests between the assets and shows whether the pair is cointegrated or not. Suggested Usage Strategies (a) Verify if that the pair is cointegrated by the ADF test (Augmented Dickey-Fuller Test). 0% means the pair is not cointegrated; 90% 95% 97.5% and 99% means it
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Индикаторы
Fractal Support & Resistance Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator Based on Fractal Structure Short Description Fractal Support & Resistance is a technical analysis indicator that automatically identifies and displays support and resistance levels using fractal-based price structure detection. Overview Fractal Support & Resistance is an indicator designed to detect support and resistance zones using configurable fractal logic. The indicator automatically scans historical price structure an
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная Мультитаймфреймовая версия скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA). Особенности Две линии индикатора Халла разных таймфреймов на одном графике. Линия HMA старшего таймфрейма определяет тренд, а линия HMA текущего таймфрейма - краткосрочные ценовые движения. Графическая панель с данными индикатора HMA на всех таймфреймах одновременно. Если на каком-либо таймфрейме HMA переключил свое направление, на панели отображается вопросительный или восклицательный знак с текс
SuperTrend MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Reverse Strike
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
Индикаторы
Reverse Strike – Professional Gold Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXPERT:  Reverse Strike expert Reverse Strike is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities on XAUUSD and other trading symbols. Built with ATR trailing stop logic, linear regression analysis, and multi-timeframe confirmation, it helps traders detect potential market turning points with clarity and precision. Instead of simply following the existing trend, Reverse Stri
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker Описание Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для отслеживания уровней открытия месяца (Monthly Open) и автоматического определения захвата ликвидности (Liquidity Sweeps) вокруг этих важных институциональных ценовых уровней. Индикатор отображает последние месячные уровни открытия и закрытия, рассчитывает расстояние между ними в пунктах и выделяет зоны, где рынок собрал ликвидность перед последующим направ
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Другие продукты этого автора
Exclusivissimo FAB4
Daniel Raimundo De Oliveira
Эксперты
Ultimate FAB4 Robot - Professional Automation of the Oliver Velez Method Welcome to the Ultimate FAB4 Robot, a 100% automated Expert Advisor (EA), rigorously developed based on the renowned Price Action and Momentum concepts of master Oliver Velez. This robot was designed to capture the most explosive market movements right in the first hour of trading, eliminating emotion and applying a relentless, mathematical risk management. ️ Operating Principle The FAB4 Robot acts like a sniper during the
Fabulous Four FAB4 Indicator
Daniel Raimundo De Oliveira
Индикаторы
The Exclusivissimo FAB4 (Fabulous Four) Indicator is an institutional-grade chart analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. Built for professional traders who demand precision, this indicator automatically maps the most critical liquidity zones and momentum shifts in the market, keeping your chart clean and your entries surgical. Whether you are trading Forex, Indices, or Stocks, the FAB4 Indicator provides a complete institutional roadmap right on your screen, highlighting true market intent wit
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв