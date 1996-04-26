Quant Shield Quant Order flow

Quant Shield PRO - Orderflow & SMC Scalper

Description / Text: 🚀 Welcome to Quant Shield PRO – The Ultimate Institutional Scalping Terminal

Tired of lagging indicators and fake breakouts? Quant Shield PRO is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed for Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, Apex, etc.) and serious intra-day scalpers.

Built perfectly for Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX) and major Forex pairs, it combines the power of real-time Orderflow (CVD), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and dynamic VWAP tracking into one ultra-clean, non-repainting chart.

💎 LAUNCH PROMO: The first 20 copies are available for $99! (Regular Price: $199).

🔥 CORE FEATURES:

True Orderflow & Absorption Engine: The system calculates Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) in real-time. It detects hidden institutional volume and prints [ABS] (Absorption) on your chart when smart money traps retail traders.

Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically draws unmitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), and ICT Killzones (London & NY) – with perfect right-edge text alignment.

Dynamic Session POCs & VWAP: Live tracking of the Point of Control (POC) for Asia, London, and USA sessions. Fully integrated VWAP with adjustable Standard Deviation Bands.

Advanced Statistics Dashboard: Know your exact edge! The panel tracks your real-time Win-Rate, current Daily PnL, MTF Trend Matrix, and market pace.

"Zen-Mode" Smart HUD: Click the minimize button to hide the main panel and activate the "Smart HUD" for a 100% clean, distraction-free chart while keeping vital flow data visible.

Built-in Equity Manager: Set daily profit targets and max consecutive loss limits to protect your funded accounts.

🎯 HOW TO USE IT (The Setup):

Check the MTF Matrix on the dashboard for higher-timeframe trend alignment. Wait for the price to reach a key level (VWAP Band, POC, Killzone, or FVG). Look for the [ABS] (Volume Absorption) or [D] (CVD Divergence) signal on the chart. Enter the trade with sniper precision.

Note: Quant Shield is a visual analytical tool. It does not place automated trades.